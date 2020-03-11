Bundy cake artist recognised worldwide

ONE Bundy baker has gone viral for her work and while her designs are no piece of cake, they are pieces of art.

After spending a lifetime doing what she loves as a qualified chef, Treen Arnel discovered the art of desserts and fell in love all over again.

CREATIVE: Treen Arnel from Krazy Cakes.

"I have always loved to bake and have for as young as I can remember," Ms Arnel said.

"We got into learning about desserts a bit for cheffing and then I started teaching myself about cakes and designs and it just became my new passion."

Treen Arnel from Krazy Cakes, created a cake in the shape of a mermaid tail, for a customer.

The self-taught cake artist went on to open her own business Krazy Cakes and the name is exactly what it suggests.

From princesses and mermaid tails, to Harley Davidson motorbikes and akubra hats, for Ms Arnel the creative concepts are endless.

"I love replicating things and when people give me a photograph and go 'I want this to be a cake', that's what gets me excited," she said.

"There are no boundaries for me and I'm willing to give anything a go … that's what Krazy Cakes is all about."

Treen Arnel from Krazy Cakes, created a Harry Potter themed cake, for a customer. The entire cake is edible, including the owl topper.

And after years in the industry, the businesswoman has reached a significant milestone in her career.

Ms Arnel's recent creation of a dachshund has been shared across multiple social media pages, reaching more than 40,000 shares and 30,000 likes on one page alone.

Treen Arnel from Krazy Cakes, created a cute dog, for a customer and the image has received worldwide attention.

Since the image went viral, the cake artist has received various requests from Europe, the United Kingdom and the U.S, as well as proposals to publish her own recipe book.

"A lady from Pennsylvania asked if I could ship a dachshund head, tail and feet to her," Ms Arnel said.

"It's just incredible that the dachshund cake, which is one of the easiest ones I've ever made, is the one that received this crazy, overwhelming response."

Treen Arnel from Krazy Cakes, created a vest replica out of cake for a customer.

Ms Arnel said cake toppers alone can take up to 18 to 20 hours, while her adorable dachshund dessert took her just over 40 minutes.

Faith Phillips with her special birthday cake, from Krazy Cakes.

And while the baker is overwhelmed and in shock by the global reaction, she admits the process of cakes has evolved since traditional baking.

"It involves science and experiments, but it's more like cake artistry than cake decorating these days and the cake toppers are a bit like working with clay.

"I'd be lost without my Dad because he helps build all the structures for my really tall cakes and he cuts all my cake boards for me too … he sees my crazy cake lady side for sure."

Ms Arnel said her favourite part of the process was seeing her customer's reaction when they see the final product.

For more information, email crazycupcakesandco@yahoo.com.au or visit facebook.com/krazycakes77.