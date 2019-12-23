Bali tourists to face headache at airport

People flying back from places like Bali and Indonesia these holidays will be faced with extra questions at immigration.

People flying back from places like Bali and Indonesia these holidays will be faced with extra questions at immigration.

Tourists flying home from popular Indonesian locations like Bali are being warned to brace for lengthy delays and screening at Australian airports.

Following an increased threat of African swine fever, biosecurity at airports across the country will be in overdrive this Christmas and new year.

According to the Herald Sun, passengers arriving in Australia will undergo more questions than normal at immigration as well as an increase in detector dogs around airport terminals.

Department of Agriculture biosecurity head Lyn O'Connell said there would also be extra warnings on all incoming flights.

Passengers will be faced with intense screenings at Australian airports this festive season.

"Summer is when our ports, airports and mail centres are busiest, but this holiday season will require extra vigilance from everyone," Ms O'Connell said.

"If you're going overseas, think hard about what you bring back, and if you visit a farm or go off track to a rural area, declare it when you come home.

"Avoid bringing high-risk products in your luggage and remove potentially contaminated soil on your shoes and camping gear."

If compromised product is brought into Australia, it could seriously impact our $5.2 billion pork industry.

An African swine fever outbreak has swept across China, Vietnam, Cambodia and parts of Indonesia amid the absence of a vaccine or cure for the disease. The disease does not transmit to humans as the virus dies during the cooking process. But it could contaminate other pigs that are located near the infected pigs - alive or dead. If brought into Australia, it could seriously impact Australia's $5.2 billion pork industry.

Visitors face a hefty fine if they bring pork products into the country.

In Indonesia, at least 29,200 pigs have died due to the disease, causing losses to pig farmers in the province and driving people to stop eating pork.

The threat to the Australian pork industry is the biggest since the bird flu, and if visitors are caught with undeclared pork products they will be hit with a $420 fine.