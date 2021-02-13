Menu
Crime

Banned Coast car salesman fined 8k

by Alister Thomson
13th Feb 2021 1:56 PM
ONE of the Gold Coast's worst car salesman placed 25 advertisements for the sale of used vehicles just days after being fined $1000 for making misleading claims.

Parvis Amiri, also known as Pablo Amiri, of Labrador, had his motor dealer's licence suspended for six months in October, 2019 for failing to release a consumer from a contract and refund her when she attempted to exercise her cooling off rights.

In January, 2020, he was fined $1000 for making misleading claims to a consumer about a vehicle's warranty and for accepting a deposit from another consumer but failing to complete the contract or refund the deposit.

However, just days after his court appearance, the Office of Fair Trading said Amiri was continuing to try and sell used vehicles and had placed up to 25 advertisements on a popular online trading platform as revealed in this Bulletin story.

A screenshot of some of the vehicles Parvis 'Pablo' Amiri posted for sale on Facebook, despite the suspension of his motor dealer’s licence. Picture: Facebook
A screenshot of some of the vehicles Parvis 'Pablo' Amiri posted for sale on Facebook, despite the suspension of his motor dealer’s licence. Picture: Facebook

On February 8 Amiri was fined $8000 in the Southport Magistrates Court for unlicensed motor dealing.

The case was heard ex-parte as Amiri did not show up.

This was the OFT's third action against Amiri.

Amiri describes himself as a "car sales specialist" at Gold Coast Automobiles on his LinkedIn page.

Fair Trading Executive Director Brian Bauer warned traders not doing the right thing that

OFT investigators would find them.

"Mr Amiri is no longer licensed as a motor dealer in Queensland and the OFT has recorded his lack of suitability for licensing into the future," Mr Bauer said.

Specific guidance on the legal requirements for motor vehicle sales and repairs is available

from www.qld.gov.au/fairtrading or by calling 13 QGOV (13 74 68).

alister.thomson@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as Banned Coast car salesman fined 8k

