Wayne Young landed a quality pearl perch on the 24 fathom reef.
News

BANNED: The tasty fish you can’t keep from July 15

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Jul 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 2:09 PM
ANGLERS will have to return all catches of delicious Snapper and Pearl Perch to Gladstone region tidal waters from midnight on July 15.

The Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries have announced the ban on catching the two species in an effort to increase species numbers and overall biomass.

Both species are renowned as delicious table fish.

 

Dan Cremer caught his quality Snapper on a reef east of Boyne Island near Gladstone
The spokesman said the ban aimed to reduce fishing pressure on both species and protect snapper stock during its spawning season when they were most vulnerable to being caught.

These (species) are considered depleted, with stock levels under the nationally recommended 20 per cent biomass level, the spokesman said.

As part of the fishing reforms, the minimum permitted size limit of Pearl Perch has also been increased from 35 cm to 38 cm.

The ban on Snapper and Pearl Perch extends until midnight, August 15.

