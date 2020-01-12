Barambah Bowhunters and Field Archers open for business

THE BARAMBAH Bowhunters and Field Archers Association hosted their annual sign on fun day in Nanango this morning with several new faces taking over the range.

Part of the Australian Bowhunters Association, Barambah have a long and rich history in the South Burnett region.

Barambah Bowhunters and Field Archers Association president Bart Simpson said the club prides itself on helping new members develop their skills.

“Today is all about getting new members down to have a go and learn the ins and outs of archery,” Simpson said.

“Safety is our top priority and something we teach right from the beginning,” he said.

“The club started in Murgon in 1985 before moving to our current site in 1994.”

SHARP SHOOTER: Up and coming archer Jesse Weier aiming down the sights. (Photo: Tristan Evert)

Sitting on approximately 130 acres, are 4 competition ranges scattered throughout dense bushland and a beginners range with varying target lengths.

Simpson said the club also hosts a number of events throughout the year.

“We have our club shoot once a month and then host a competition where other clubs come in August,” Simpson said.

Once a year we have a big two day shoot where we use traditional equipment,” he said.

“We use wooden arrows and long bows and also have novelty events like axe and knife throwing.”

SHOOTING RANGE: The beginners practice range is perfect for new members to learn the basics. (Photo: Tristan Evert)

With over 65 members in 2019 the club are looking to go bigger and better in 2020 according to Simpson.

“I really encourage people to come and give it a try,” Simpson said.

“I only started five years ago and was a little hesitant at first however after getting more involved now really enjoy it,” he said.

“The club has a range of equipment for new members to use to get a feel for the sport.”

The Barambah Bowhunters and Field Archers Association’s first club shoot is next weekend on January 19th.