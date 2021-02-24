BARGAINS: The cheapest homes for sale in Kingaroy

ON THE MARKET: Here is a list of ten of the cheapest homes available for sale in Kingaroy Picture: realestate.com.au

With the South Burnett rental market becoming increasing tough to break into, maybe it’s time to dive into home ownership.

Earlier this year, the South Burnett Times revealed region is experiencing a severe shortage of rental properties as more and more Queenslanders make the move from the crowds to the country, creating fierce competition for prospective tenants.

In the wake of this, the South Burnett Times has decided to compile a list of ten bargain houses in the district, selling for less than $170,000.

Check out all the bargains below:

13/88 Walter Road, Kingaroy - $119,999

13-88 Walter Rd, Kingaroy

This tidy brick unit would make a fantastic first step into the market for a first homebuyer or a great addition to a property portfolio.

The unit features 2 built-in bedrooms, modern kitchen in good condition & separate lounge & dining. This unit has its own courtyard & single c/port.

6/3 Arthur Street, Kingaroy – $120,000

6-3 Arthur Street, Kingaroy

A perfect opportunity to downsize, this modern unit in a quiet block of six is fantastically price.

The unit offers 2 built-in bedrooms, modern kitchen and open plan lounge and dining.

There are good carpets and window coverings, updated stove, and not long ago painted, the bathroom has been renovated and there are ceiling fans and a cooling unit and is situated within walking distance to Kingaroy CBD.

56 Edward Street, Kingaroy – $130,000

56 Edward Street, Kingaroy

This property represents a renovators dream.

The solid Queenslander is walking distance to Schools, parks and the CBD.

The home features 5 bedroom, 1 bathroom, a combined kitchen and dining area and a separate lounge room.

Outside you have a double carport, fruit trees and 3 quarter fenced allotment.

Unit 8/88 Walter Road, Kingaroy – $124,000

8-88 Walter Road

For a modest investment you can enjoy attractive returns on this 2 bedroom unit, with a potential rent of $200-$230 a week.

Very liveable from a tenants point of view, the bedrooms both have built-ins, an updated bathroom, and airconditioned open plan living area.

Conveniently located with any easy walk to shops and schools, you don’t need a car to be comfortable here.

With high demand for rentals in Kingaroy reap the investment reward, or move in yourself and enjoy the peace of a moderately priced unit.

3/23 William Street, Kingaroy – $125,000

3-23 William Street, Kingaroy

One block from the Kingaroy CBD, this unit is the last unit in a quiet complex of 4.

The property has private rear and front yards and has full security screens.

Inside the unit you will find open plan living comprising kitchen, dining and lounge areas with new floor coverings.

There are 2 queen size built-in bedrooms and combined bathroom laundry and at the front of the complex is a single carport.

Unit 2/3 Arthur Street, Kingaroy – $125,000

2-3 Arthur Street, Kingaroy

Modern and set in a quiet complex of six, this unit offers 2 built-in bedrooms, modern kitchen and open plan lounge and dining.

There are good carpets and window coverings, updated stove, and not long ago painted, the bathroom has been renovated and there are ceiling fans and a cooling unit.

This unit is situated within walking distance to Kingaroy CBD.

29 Kingaroy Street, Kingaroy – $130,000

29 KINGAROY STREET, Kingaroy

This well situated home is located close to Taabinga School and short distance to town.

3 Bedroom home with carpeted bedrooms, lounge, bathroom with shower and vanity, separate toilet, eat-in kitchen, laundry, single garage, fully fenced backyard and rain water tanks.

5/74 Alford Street, Kingaroy – $135,000

5-74 Alford Street, Kingaroy

Located close to the Kingaroy CBD this unit is perfect for someone without a car or someone looking to downsize.

The unit consists of good sized open plan living, large kitchen with pantry, two bedrooms with double built ins in each and ceiling fans located through the home.

In The bathroom there is separate shower and basin.

Outside you will find security screens, a large fenced allotment for the complex and single carport.

This unit would also make an ideal investment and currently returns $210 per week.

45 Kingaroy Street, Kingaroy – $140,000

45 Kingaroy Street, Kingaroy

Located only a short walk to the Kingaroy CBD plus schools and sporting ovals. Set on a 1,089m2 allotment is this tidy rendered brick home.

The property has separate lounge and dining, modern kitchen and modern bathroom with separate shower and full size bath.

There are 2 good size bedrooms with ceiling fans and hard wood floors under the carpets.

There is a second loo and laundry downstairs and a 6x12m shed and a 5000 gal rainwater tank running to kitchen and bathroom.

3/277 Haly Street, Kingaroy – $165,000

3-277 Haly Street, Kingaroy

This beautiful neat and tidy townhouse is located only a short walking distance to the Kingaroy town centre.

Inside the townhouse you will find 2 large sized bedrooms, both with built ins and ceiling fans.

Nicely sized modern kitchen with plenty of cupboard and benchspace. Formal entry leading into the open plan living area.

Main bathroom with toilet plus a second separate toilet downstairs and laundry.

Outside you will find a single integral garage with a remote and a rear covered pergola area.

