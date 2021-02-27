Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Barnaby Joyce could return as deputy prime minister and is ‘still a leader’ in the Nationals party room, a staunch ally says.
Barnaby Joyce could return as deputy prime minister and is ‘still a leader’ in the Nationals party room, a staunch ally says.
Politics

Barnaby Joyce ‘could return’ as leader

by Finn McHugh
27th Feb 2021 10:29 AM

Barnaby Joyce is "still a leader" and could return as deputy Prime Minister, Matt Canavan says.

Mr Joyce has endured a prickly relationship with his successor Michael McCormack since resigning as leader three years ago, including a failed leadership challenge last year.

Nationals senator Matt Canavan has told Sky News although he "couldn't speak for Barnaby", he left the door open for him to return to the leadership.

"I think at some point he could be leader again. He still is a leader in terms of the political debate. Look, you never say never in politics," he said.

Mr Joyce resigned as leader in 2018, saying the move was necessary to "clear the air" after revelations of his affair with a staffer and an allegation of sexual harassment.

Nationals senator Matt Canavan says Barnaby Joyce could return to the leadership. Picture: Gary Ramage
Nationals senator Matt Canavan says Barnaby Joyce could return to the leadership. Picture: Gary Ramage

He has used the freedom afforded by the backbench to take aim at Mr McCormack, warning simmering tensions behind the scene "did not bode well for any relationship".

He also lashed the Coalition as "no marriage of equals" in January, comments his leader publicly played down.

Mr Canavan warned against viewing "everything through the leadership prism", saying his former leader was enjoying his current role.

"I think he's moved on a bit, and getting on with his job as a member of the New England," he said.

Mr Canavan resigned from the frontbench to support Mr Joyce’s leadership tilt. Picture: Gary Ramage
Mr Canavan resigned from the frontbench to support Mr Joyce’s leadership tilt. Picture: Gary Ramage

"He's got the same sort of freedom as a backbencher, and obviously has a willingness to use that freedom.

"I think we're playing a very useful role in pushing these debates and getting outcomes."

Mr Joyce attempted to topple Mr McCormack in February last year, arguing he would give the party its best chance at the next election.

But despite Mr Joyce's commitment to back the leadership team after losing the ballot, rumblings of discontent have continued.

Mr Canavan played a crucial role in the spill, resigning from the frontbench to support Mr Joyce's bid.

Mr McCormack dismissed calls to return him to a cabinet role after winning the ballot.

Originally published as Barnaby 'could return' as leader

barnaby joyce matt canavan nationals politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        United farmers push back on ‘excessive’ reef regulations

        Premium Content United farmers push back on ‘excessive’ reef regulations

        Environment ‘The government should work alongside farmers ... instead of ramming unworkable laws down their throats’: Farmers and South Burnett Council have united against...

        Minister, council in conflict over how to handle complaint

        Premium Content Minister, council in conflict over how to handle complaint

        Council News South Burnett Council have reached an impasse regarding the alleged misconduct of a...

        ‘I’ll kill you’: Woman suffocated after knocking over Xbox

        Premium Content ‘I’ll kill you’: Woman suffocated after knocking over Xbox

        Crime A South Burnett woman was dragged by her hair, beaten and suffocated with two...

        VISION: Burnett man, impaled by rusty rod, flown to hospital

        Premium Content VISION: Burnett man, impaled by rusty rod, flown to hospital

        News A man in his 60s was flown to hospital to have a rusty metal rod removed fro his...