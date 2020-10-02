Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A former barrister fighting allegations he misappropriated $360,000 will not face trial this month after a series of legal obstacles and COVID-19 concerns.
A former barrister fighting allegations he misappropriated $360,000 will not face trial this month after a series of legal obstacles and COVID-19 concerns.
Crime

Barrister’s fraud trial date vacated

Danielle Buckley
by and Danielle Buckley
2nd Oct 2020 12:42 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A former Cairns barrister fighting allegations he misappropriated $360,000 will not face trial this month after a series of legal obstacles and COVID-19 concerns.

Anthony George Mirotsos, 45, was charged with 46 counts of fraud relating to a Smithfield company, Koolmoon Developments, he co-chaired, and he was due to face trial in two weeks.

But at a brief mention in Brisbane District Court this morning, Judge Anthony Rafter ordered that the trial set down for October 19 be vacated after Mr Mirotsos's Melbourne-based lawyers indicated that they wished to withdraw from the case.

Barrister Simon Gillespie-Jones previously flagged that he and Mr Mirotsos's solicitor wished to abandon the case because they could not risk having to quarantine for the Queensland-based trial.

Despite some opposition from the Crown prosecutor, who did not want the proceedings "put off forever", Judge Rafter pushed the trial back to February.

He listed the case for mention on October 19 and said he hoped by then Mr Gillespie-Jones would be able to "clarify" who would be representing Mr Mirotsos.

Mr Mirotsis will be required to appear at the next mention by videolink from Melbourne.

Originally published as Barrister's fraud trial date vacated

anthony mirotsos court crime fraud

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RESTRICTIONS EASE: Queenslanders score virus changes

        Premium Content RESTRICTIONS EASE: Queenslanders score virus changes

        News The Queensland border will open to New South Wales next month, dancing at weddings will be allowed and gatherings will increase. SEE THE FULL ROADMAP

        Proston goes pink for breast cancer awareness month

        Premium Content Proston goes pink for breast cancer awareness month

        Community The town of Proston is embracing breast cancer awareness month by pinking up the...

        South Burnett Saint claims second Darling Downs Holman Medal

        Premium Content South Burnett Saint claims second Darling Downs Holman Medal

        AFL A South Burnett Saint has joined an elite list of players to win multiple Holman...

        South Burnett winery drinks in state honour

        Premium Content South Burnett winery drinks in state honour

        Business SOUTH Burnett winery Clovely Estate have been named as Queensland’s twelfth #eatqld...