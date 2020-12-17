Menu
Sydney is next in line for the wild weather with thunderstorms forecast this evening and into tomorrow.
Weather

Batten down the hatches: NSW to get smashed by storms

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
17th Dec 2020 2:42 PM
Sydney is next in line for a massive dumping of rain with thunderstorms set to roll in tonight and continue into tomorrow.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Helen Kirkup said: "We may see thunderstorms and showers this afternoon (Thursday) as they are starting to build - it will warm up to about 29 degrees," Ms Kirkup said.

"The southerly change coming up the coast could bring possibly severe storms around the Sydney region. Anywhere in that area could receive showers, thunderstorms with hail and strong winds.

"This will ease off on Saturday with only a chance of showers and even less chance on Sunday."

It comes as huge dumps in the state's north have broken the banks of rivers sparking flash flooding and rockslides.

Colliding weather systems converged on the Northern Rivers around 11am on Thursday bringing a downpour.

From 11.30 to 3pm 160mm fell on Lismore. By 9am on Friday this tally had topped 200mm.

NSW SES aerial vision of Northern NSW flooding Picture: supplied
The Tweed River burst its banks and there was a slew of rockslides and minor flash floods in the region.

The largest falls of rain were at Lismore, Lester Creek, 148mm, Nimbin, 138mm, and Kungher, 187mm.

Ms Kirkup said those areas were battered due to a train-like weather system.

A surfer in big swells at Maroubra Beach in Sydney, NSW. Picture: Dylan Coker
"The way those showers came across was in a movement where they converge and almost make a straight line. It creates, what you can imagine, is like a train effect where the areas along the train tracks get very, very wet."

The northern town of Casino was one of those off the tracks - only recording 11mm of rainfall despite being 32km apart.

The state's Northern Rivers will see an easing of conditions on Thursday and Friday as the weather system moves south.

 

Originally published as Batten down the hatches: Sydney to get smashed by storms

