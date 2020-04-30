Battler fights for survival in virus pandemic

Alphalete Fitness owner Corryn Spelman has launched an online fitness workout in the hope of being able to keep gym open during COVID-19 pandemic. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Alphalete Fitness owner Corryn Spelman has launched an online fitness workout in the hope of being able to keep gym open during COVID-19 pandemic. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

A Townsville battler has changed the way she operates her business as she takes on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alphalete Fitness co-owner Corryn Spelman has turned to offering people online fitness programs after gyms were closed across the country to prevent the spread of the virus.

In the past Ms Spelman has lost businesses to fire and floods. Last year, thieves dealt another cruel blow by stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

"We are trying to save our business after losing a business in a fire, the floods and now we are close to losing our gym because of COVID-19," she said.

But Ms Spelman is not the only gym owner to be impacted by the virus restrictions. She said many other gym operators globally had turned to offering online workouts, competing for business.

She pleaded to Townsville residents to continue backing local businesses during these trying times.

Ms Spelman said while some international gyms were offering competitive prices, money spent overseas would not help the local economy.

"Now there's competition from not only local competitors but we are competing with international competitors too," she said.

"That UK or US company isn't going to be affected by you choosing them, it's affecting your local businesses."

For $7.99 a week, Alphalete is offering clients cardio, strength and conditioning classes. It also has children's workout programs and a "couch to 10km" plan of action.

Ms Spelman said personal trainers would also be on hand through live Q&A sessions to keep people motivated.

She said it offered people a more personal service.

"We know that health and fitness isn't just a superficial thing for people, it's also a mental health thing. When we opened that was a real motivation," she said.

Originally published as Battler fights for survival in virus pandemic