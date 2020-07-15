Bay influencer in shock lockdown after Melbourne trip

Josie Desgrand and her family are five days into their 14-day stay in hotel quarantine.

Josie Desgrand and her family are five days into their 14-day stay in hotel quarantine.

DURING a trip to visit family in Victoria, a Hervey Bay family watched the reality of a second coronavirus wave hit.

Desperate to avoid catching the deadly virus, Josie Desgrand jumped on the next available flight with her fiance and eight-month-old son.

The relief of being home bound was short lived when the trio was stopped by military guards at the airport.

The well-known social media personality and lifestyle influencer said they had no idea they would be forced to spend 14 days in hotel quarantine until after they landed.

"I was really worried watching how quickly it was spreading," she said.

"Our first flight was cancelled so I thought we might have been stuck in Melbourne.

"When we finally got on a flight we heard of people being sent back but we were reassured as Queensland residents we would be allowed to stay but would be asked to quarantine for two weeks."

On the ground, surrounded by police and military personnel, they were interviewed and put on a bus headed for a hotel in Fortitude Valley.

The family was interviewed at the airport before being sent to quarantine

"We weren't able to go to our car or anything," she said.

The family has now been in the hotel for five days.

"There is a window but it doesn't open and we don't have a kitchen," she said.

Meals are left outside the door in a brown paper bag three times a day.

For fresh air they are able to book an appointment to be taken to the roof.

Josie Desgrand and her family spending time under watch at hotel quarantine.

"It is so strange to have the police come and knock on your door to take you to get air," she said.

The young mum said apart from watching Netflix and planning their upcoming wedding, one way they had passed time had been making funny signs to put in the window facing a busy bar.

"My partner made one that said 'need beer' and everyone in the bar was laughing and taking pictures," she said.

"It is strange to watch people walk around having a good time and not be able to do the same."

The 20-year-old joked that bar would be the first place they headed when allowed to leave.

The Bay woman shot to fame after shedding half her body weight in 12 months by cutting out sugar and reducing carbohydrates.

Miss Desgrand said the food they were provided was hit and miss.

"Sometimes the food is dry and chewy and not very nice and other times you get something that is really good," she said.

"Fortunately we have access to UberEats and Woolworths delivery but with no kitchen we are really restricted on what we can make."

A meal they have been delivered

Miss Desgrand said the most difficult thing had been the lack of information provided to them.

"Once we got to the hotel we were given keys and told nothing," she said.

"We have been here five days now and we still haven't really spoken to anyone.

"If we had know we would be in quarantine in a hotel before boarding the flight we would have stayed in Melbourne."

Because their flights were booked before June 17 the family can apply to have their $4620 fee wavered.

Miss Desgrand said they were three of about 260 guests staying in the hotel.