Be prepared to win some and lose some

My biggest driving force in my health has been my stubbornness and competitiveness. (iStock)

My biggest driving force in my health has been my stubbornness and competitiveness. (iStock)

AS MOST of my musings are drawn from personal experiences, it’s safe to say that this column is no different.

My biggest driving force in my health has been my stubbornness and competitiveness. Competition drives you to complete that extra round, go that extra distance to achieve your set plan and stubbornness stops you from giving in when you just want to quit.

The two main forms of competition are internal: beating your own personal best and setting then resetting your own bar as you hit your achievements.

And external: using other people or businesses and external rewards like trophies and accolades to drive yourself to reach new heights.

Competition can be healthy and it can be quite the opposite.

Be prepared to win some and to lose some.

When you lose one it is 100 per cent fine to let that failing sit on your shoulders for a short time, but not too long, then get back up and give it your best.

Take this workout to the top of Fisher St, at Apex Park. Get competitive and stubborn.

Time each run of each set and see if you can beat your times each round hill run.

5 x 50m sprints up hill

4 x side shuffle to half way, then sprint to the top

3 x 10 swing jumps up the hill +1 burpee.