‘Be their cheerleader’: Woman champions mentors

EMPOWERING: Sistas in Sync secretary Lynda Lange is passionate about helping others. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

“AS WOMEN we can be someone else’s biggest cheerleader to follow their passions and make a change.”

This is the advice of Kingaroy woman Lynda Lange who is passionate about being a voice for the voiceless.

Recently, the advocate for change has started actively mentoring, empowering and encouraging other women to make a difference

“On our own we don’t often have the courage to speak up,” she said.

“If people feel you care, it makes such a difference.”

Mrs Lange grew up in the South Burnett and has worked as a nurse and midwife in the region.

She is married to husband Rob and they have three grown-up children.

She has also been heavily involved in Kingaroy Christian group Sistas in Sync inc as their current secretary.

“I’m often passionately speaking out about the poor, oppressed and injustice, there are so many issues,” Mrs Lange said.

“I can help empower others to make a difference and also be a voice for the voiceless.

“That’s how you multiply your effect, you set that spark in someone else.”

She has helped alongside other passionate women in the Shine program held at Kingaroy schools, teaching girls about self-esteem and that they have a purpose.

In between nursing shifts, helping with forums and Sistas in Sync events, Mrs Lange spends time on mission trips.

Her first overseas mission trip was nursing in Ecuador when she was 20.

This was where her passion for helping others began.

“I gained so much confidence,” she said.

Mrs Lange has since done trips to China, North Korea and also helped in Australia with disaster relief.

Mrs and Mr Lange spent a year in Cambodia with Destiny Rescue, an organisation which helps young girls escape sex trafficking.

“I became very passionate about team trips in the developing world," Mrs Lange said.

During February 2020, she co-led a Samaritan’s Purse team trip of Sydney high school students who helped set up a new maternity unit for women in Cambodia.

She encouraged others to try different things and be willing to serve and help others.

“That’s how we find out what we’re good at and passionate about,” Mrs Lange said.

“People often miss out on the best joy, which comes from helping others and empowering others.”