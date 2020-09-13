Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Naked man at Jimmys Beach, Hawks Nest, charged with sex offence
Naked man at Jimmys Beach, Hawks Nest, charged with sex offence
Crime

‘Beach nudie runner’ hit with sex charge

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
13th Sep 2020 9:44 AM

A man has been hit with drug and public indecency charges after an alleged broad daylight nudie-run along a beach in NSW's Hunter Region.

Police were called to Jimmys Beach at Hawks Nest, north of Port Stephens, at 10.45am on Saturday, after receiving numerous complaints of a naked man walking along the beach.

It's alleged the 51-year-old Killara man approached beach goers while he was not wearing clothes and "committed acts of indecency" in front of them.

When police arrived they say they gave the man a blanket before he was arrested and taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station.
The man's belongings were located on the beach and following.

Police will allege they included LSD, MDMA and Viagra.
The man was charged with wilful and obscene exposure in public place, carry out sexual act with another without consent, two counts of possess prohibited drug, supply prohibited drug and goods in personal custody suspected being stolen.
He was refused bail to appear before Newcastle Bail Court on Sunday.

Originally published as 'Beach nudie runner' hit with sex charge

More Stories

charge court crime editors picks nudie beach runner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Saints overpower Swans in final round clash

        Premium Content Saints overpower Swans in final round clash

        AFL SOUTH Burnett put on a strong display against the Dalby Swans in the last round before finals footy.

        Kingaroy man caught carrying meth, knife on main street

        Premium Content Kingaroy man caught carrying meth, knife on main street

        Crime A Kingaroy man was observed by police acting strangely on Haly Street before a...

        Elderly Burnett couple denied life changing grant via text

        Premium Content Elderly Burnett couple denied life changing grant via text

        Politics Despite being eligible for a life changing government grant, this Burnett couple...

        Man fined after reckless quad bike rail trail ride

        Premium Content Man fined after reckless quad bike rail trail ride

        Crime A man has been fined after he took his quad bike for a joy ride on a stretch of...