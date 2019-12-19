Menu
FIRE WARNING: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are controlling a fire in the north of the South Burnett region. (Picture: Wavell Bush Photography).
Been affected by the haze? Here’s what is happening

Laura Blackmore
19th Dec 2019 9:35 AM | Updated: 9:56 AM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have advised there is a bushfire near Foxs Rd, Wigton.

The fire continues to burn in inaccessible land and at this time is posing no threat to property.

QFES and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service crews will continue to patrol the area over the coming days.

They said nearby residents may be affected by smoke and asked them to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

QFES advised that motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.

