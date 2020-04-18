Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Darwin Beer Can Regatta at Mindil Beach has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus. Pic Glenn Campbell
The Darwin Beer Can Regatta at Mindil Beach has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus. Pic Glenn Campbell
News

Beer Can Regatta canned over COVID-19 restrictions

by NATASHA EMECK
18th Apr 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DARWIN's iconic Beer Can Regatta has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook post, Darwin Lions Club organisers announced that the 2020 Beer Can Regatta planned for August 2 had been cancelled due to COVID-19.

"The organising committee's thoughts are with local people and businesses and we send our thanks to all of you who were ready and willing to support this year's event," the post said.

"We will be back, and we look forward to celebrating future events with you as we head for the event's 50th anniversary."

Originally published as Beer Can Regatta canned over COVID-19 restrictions

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

beer can regatta coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Burnett families to benefit from generous donations

        premium_icon Burnett families to benefit from generous donations

        Community The boxes are aimed at help struggling families amid COVID-19 pandemic.

        Goals without commitment lead to failure

        premium_icon Goals without commitment lead to failure

        News You need conviction and commitment behind your intention to achieve any...

        $974k boost for South Burnett roads

        premium_icon $974k boost for South Burnett roads

        News South Burnett and Cherbourg roads will be safer with a welcome roads to recovery...

        LJ Hooker warns agencies of 20% property downturn

        premium_icon LJ Hooker warns agencies of 20% property downturn

        Property LJ Hooker has told their agencies to prepare for a downturn, but one North Burnett...