Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Before and after drone shots show Australia's bushfire devastation.
Before and after drone shots show Australia's bushfire devastation.
News

Before and after drone photos reveal bushfire devastation

by Staff reporter
14th Jan 2020 6:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

These are the staggering images captured by drones that reveal the true devastation of Australia's ongoing bushfires crisis.

Harrowing before and after photographs, captured by the aerial image technology firm Nearmap, shows just how dramatically the landscape has changed in bushfire-affected regions in NSW and South Australia.

 

 

Australia's unique flora and fauna has taken a catastrophic hit, with an estimated one billion animals killed, and countless trees and shrubs burned away.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley has warned that in some areas, koalas may have to be reclassified as endangered.

 

 

The government has earmarked an initial $50 million to spend on helping with the wildlife recovery.

From smoke-damaged vineyards in the Adelaide Hills to the charred landscape of Coffs Harbour, the images show the extent of the damage caused the bushfires that have destroyed thousand of homes, decimated wildlife and ruined countless lives.

For more information, visit the Nearmap website

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More Stories

Show More
bushfires devastation editors picks images

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Triple treat on offer as gallery unveils exhibitions

        premium_icon Triple treat on offer as gallery unveils exhibitions

        Art & Theatre Wondai Regional Art Gallery to feature work from three artists who use a range of techniques in their art.

        • 14th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
        COURT: The 30 people facing 142 charges in Murgon

        premium_icon COURT: The 30 people facing 142 charges in Murgon

        News Here is the full list of the 30 people facing 142 charges at the Murgon Magistrates...

        GALLERY: Glimpses of the South Burnett shown in photos

        premium_icon GALLERY: Glimpses of the South Burnett shown in photos

        Rural We asked out readers to submit their best photos from the region. Take a look...

        Lack of facilities won’t stop this budding champion

        premium_icon Lack of facilities won’t stop this budding champion

        Softball and Baseball Despite a lack of softball facilities in her town, Tarah Staines has represented...