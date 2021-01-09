Behind the amazing photo which stunned North Queensland

It's the wedding photo which dropped jaws across North Queensland, and now the photographers behind the stunning image have opened up on the incredible shoot.

Travis and Ashlee Butler were married on August 22 last year in their home town of Ayr.

The couple were originally meant to tie the knot on Magnetic Island, but had to change their plans last minute.

Travis and Ashlee Butler kiss in front of a burning cane field near Ayr. Photo: Rolling Portraits Photography

It ended up working out in spectacular fashion though, with a friend of the couple setting a cane field alight for a truly memorable photo shoot.

Carina and Jakob Tree from Rolling Portraits Photography were behind the lens to capture the priceless moment.

Mrs Tree said the pair would never forget the shoot, with one of the photos voted as the best wedding picture of 2020 by Townsville Bulletin readers.

"We hadn't seen anything like it," Mrs Tree said.

"We were super excited when they said they'd organised it and it was amazing."

Mrs Tree said the unique shoot provided the couple with a good challenge.

"It was getting dark so we didn't want to use flash because it would have taken away from it," she said.

Travis and Ashlee Butler in front of a burning cane field near Ayr. Photo: Rolling Portraits Photography

"We were so in the moment having fun we didn't even see how they were coming up."

The couple established Rolling Portraits Photography just over two years ago and have loved every minute since.

"Jakob has been doing photography since he was a teenager and he taught me everything," Mrs Tree said.

"Ever since we were teens we've spent all our time together and now we have a baby. So it really is the dream job working from home and being our own boss. We love it."

Mrs Tree said raw emotion was the key ingredient to the perfect wedding shot.

"It's all about the people and when you can see there is some real emotion it makes for a better photo.

Jakob and Carina Tree from Rolling Portraits Photography.

"The best photos are real and in the moment. That's what the cane photo was. They were all laughing and going a bit crazy with how fun it was in the moment."

After originally having 30 weddings booked in to shoot last year, Rolling Portraits Photography only managed to cover six after COVID-19 wreaked havoc.

"Most people postponed so we have a fair few booked in for this year," Mrs Tree said.

"Fingers crossed we have a massive year and they can all go ahead."

