Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
China has launched a new attack on a struggling Australian sector, citing a warning it is further evidence of a “poisoned” relationship.
China has launched a new attack on a struggling Australian sector, citing a warning it is further evidence of a “poisoned” relationship.
Politics

Beijing launches fresh attack in trade war

by Jade Gailberger
6th Feb 2021 11:11 AM

Chinese students have again been warned against studying in Australia in a move that could worsen the already strained relationship with Beijing.

State-owned media has reported that China's Ministry of Education on Friday told students to make a "full risk assessment" about studying in Australia following reports of racism and concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

"It noted that a series of vicious attacks on Chinese students that have happened recently in multiple places in Australia have posed a serious threat to their personal safety," the Global Times wrote.

"The raging pandemic also makes international travel risky."

Australian universities rely heavily on the Chinese, who make up the largest cohort of international students.

Beijing first cautioned students about racist incidents against Asians and the pandemic in June last year in the midst of Australia's plans to allow international students to return to the country.

International students contribute large amounts of revenue to Australian universities. Picture: AAP Image/Paul Miller
International students contribute large amounts of revenue to Australian universities. Picture: AAP Image/Paul Miller

RELATED China's outrageous hit on Australia

However, the burgeoning number of Australian citizens wanting to return from overseas and restricted quarantine capacity has thrown a spanner in the works of returning planeloads of international students to campuses nationwide.

The Global Times reported that the education department warning was evidence that Australia had "poisoned" the relationship with China.

Shanghai-based Australian scholar Chen Hong - who had his visa cancelled by Australian officials after an intelligence investigation - said the "worsening discrimination problem" that Chinese students face in Australia has reached "an alarmingly high degree".

"The Australian government's continuous attacks against China, which have been echoed by the media especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, has misguided the local Australian people to generate hostility toward the Chinese," he said.

The Scanlon social cohesion study released this week found there was a "relatively high level" of negative opinion towards Asian Australians in 2020.

Three in five Chinese Australians responded the racism in Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic was a 'very big' or 'fairly big problem'.

The UK and Canada have been raised as alternatives for Chinese students wanting to study overseas, heightening concerns from Australian universities that they could lose their pre-pandemic share of the market.

Originally published as Beijing launches fresh attack in trade war

china trade war

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MPs reveal how they will vote on voluntary assisted dying

        Premium Content MPs reveal how they will vote on voluntary assisted dying

        Politics As many state MPs dodge the question of legalised euthanasia, see how your elected representative responded.

        Spanking ‘sociopathic’ child lands youth worker before court

        Premium Content Spanking ‘sociopathic’ child lands youth worker before court

        Crime A man faced with contravening a domestic violence order four times pleaded to the...

        Renovations to kick off at South Burnett Aquatic Centre

        Premium Content Renovations to kick off at South Burnett Aquatic Centre

        Council News The South Burnett Aquatic Centre in Nanango will soon run dry as renovations...

        Murgon patient hospitalised following drowning incident

        Premium Content Murgon patient hospitalised following drowning incident

        Breaking Paramedics have rushed a patient to hospital following a drowning incident in...