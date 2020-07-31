Belated prize for Murgon State High School Scholar

MURGON State High School student, Katie Langton, has finally been honoured after winning the 2020 Harding Miller Education Academic Scholarship.

Sadly, celebrations were put on hold earlier this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Seven months later, the young scholar smiles widely as she holds her long-awaited certificate.

In a talent pool of more than 400 applicants, the Cherbourg local and Murgon State High School student was selected as one of the 139 winner for 2020.

“I want to use my education to build a better world by showing other people that you can achieve anything you want, if you work hard” Katie said.

“I look forward to going to university in the future.”

The Harding Miller Education Foundation is focused on supporting hardworking and high academic achieving young women. The scholarship program provides scholarship winners with valuable tools and support to help optimise academic success and achieve their career aspirations.

Katie Langton has finally been celebrated for receiving the 2020 Harding Miller Education Foundation academic scholarship, after a seven month wait. Photo/Harding Miller Education Foundation.

As one of the scholarship recipients, Katie has received a new laptop, high speed internet, face-to-face and online tutoring, subject and career guidance, mentoring and financial support to help cover the costs of uniforms, books and school expenses

The two year scholarships are awarded to students in Year 9. At the end of year 10 the recipients will be invited to reapply for another two years of support.

The four year scholarship is valued at over $20,000.

Executive Director at The Harding Miller Education Foundation, Cara Varian, says Katie was very deserving of the scholarship.

“We are so pleased to announce Katie as one of the scholarship recipients for 2020,” Ms Varian said.

“At the Harding Miller Education Foundation, we are focused on providing talented, hardworking and high achieving young Australian women with tools, resources and support to help them reach their full potential.”

“Katie is well deserving of the 2-year scholarship and we are sure it will help her achieve success in coming years and put her in a position to fulfil tertiary education and career aspirations after school.”

Ms Varian encourages other young girls to apply for the 2021 Harding Miller Education Foundation scholarship.

Applications for next years scholarship are open now and will be closing on September 23, 2020.

To find out more information, get involved or support the Harding Miller Education Foundation please visit http://www.hardingmillereducationfoundation.org.au