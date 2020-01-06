Bell Fashion on the Fields

Fashion on the fields at the annual Bell Race Day 2020. (PICTURE: Tristan Evert)

RACING: Fashion on the Fields has been the highlight of race meets throughout the country and the 2020 annual Bell Race Day was no different.

Men and Women from all over the region donned their finest racewear for the highly anticipated Bell Races Fashion on the Fields competition.

Competitors took part in five different categories, including best dressed classic lady, best dressed contemporary lady, best hat or fascinator, best dressed couple and best dressed gentleman.

Bell Race Club vice president Kirsten Todd said it was a huge day for the community.

“The Fashion on the Fields is a big event in Bell with a preliminary final followed by a grand final,” Todd said.

“There are five categories that all have $500 cash prizes thanks to our sponsors at AGL,” she said.

“It’s the biggest event for the year in Bell and with the drought it’s especially important this year.”

Competitors were presented along a catwalk in front of two judges who chose several finalists before selecting winners for each category.

Best Dressed Classic Lady: Elizabeth Reed

Runner up: Verelle O’Shanesy

Best Dressed Contemporary Lady: Hannah Eriksen

Runner up: Courtney Reschlag

Best Hat or Fascinator: Elizabeth Reed

Runner up: Kacey McEwan

Best Dressed Couple: Tim Hanson and Verelle O’Shanesy

Runner up: Matt and Rachel Pascoe

Best Dressed Gentlemen: Tim Hanson

Former president Col Bradley said the Bell Race Day was Bell’s premier social event.

“Unfortunately the races have been cancelled but we still expect to have a big day,” Bradley said.

“We usually get around 1000 punters through the gates with the fashion side one of the biggest drawcards,” he said.