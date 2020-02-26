Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former NRL player Ben Barba has been arrested and charged after an incident in a Mackay Pub.
Former NRL player Ben Barba has been arrested and charged after an incident in a Mackay Pub.
Crime

Ben Barba charged over pub ‘incident’

by Nathan Edwards, Tobias Jurss-Lewis
26th Feb 2020 6:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER NRL player Ben Barba has been arrested and charged after an incident in a Mackay Pub.

Police arrested Barba last Friday after allegedly assaulting another man at the McGuires Hotel at Wood St in Mackay.

This arrest is the latest chapter in a spectacular fall from grace that saw the former Dally M Player of the Year banished from the NRL over domestic violence dispute with his partner.

Barba's Cowboys contract was torn up after a court heard he assaulted his partner in January last year.

At that time was also charged and sentenced with two counts of public nuisance.

He is due to face court over the latest charge on March 10.

assault ben barba court crime editors picks nrl violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tourism group launches campaign to change perceptions

        premium_icon Tourism group launches campaign to change perceptions

        News How members will create a unified South Burnett identity to boost visitors.

        Artist to capture faces of region in weekly street art

        premium_icon Artist to capture faces of region in weekly street art

        Art & Theatre He will be the first person to paint caricature pieces out the front of the...

        BLOOPERS GALLERY: South Burnett Prep class pictures

        premium_icon BLOOPERS GALLERY: South Burnett Prep class pictures

        Education 30+ PICS: South Burnett Preps share their crazy and silly faces.

        Deb advocates for DV victims: ‘we owe it to Hannah’

        premium_icon Deb advocates for DV victims: ‘we owe it to Hannah’

        Politics “I helped families escape violence as a lawyer (in Kingaroy) and I’m determined to...