Ben Cousins’ phone tirade revealed in court

Fallen AFL champion Ben Cousins was prevented from seeing his children over Easter because his drug use was "totally out of control" and his ex-partner had even moved house without telling him, a Perth court has heard.

Cousins, who has been locked up in WA's Hakea Prison since his bail bid was rejected in April, is on trial in the Armadale Magistrates Court charged with multiple counts of breaching a violence restraining order and one count of aggravated stalking.

The court has previously heard the charges relate to Cousins' ex-partner Maylea Tinecheff, whom he allegedly tried to contact via phone calls and text messages more than 100 times between April 2 and 15.

Ben Cousins’ ex-partner Maylea Tinecheff arrives at court on Wednesday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tony McDonough

Ms Tinecheff testified on Wednesday she was in a relationship with Cousins, 42, from 2008 to 2013, then they continued to have contact afterwards because they share two children, aged seven and nine.

"Sometimes it was fine and other times it was not very good," she said.

"Ben's behaviour and mental state had spiralled dramatically.

"Our issues have been by him not backing down, calling continuously, or coming around the house all the time … not taking no for an answer."

Ben Cousins in the Channel 7 documentary Ben Cousins: Coming Clean shortly before he was locked up again. Picture: Channel 7

Ms Tinecheff said Cousins was "relentless" and coming to the house drug-affected, prompting her to move without his knowledge.

"So he didn't have to go to prison, we moved house without him knowing," she said.

Ms Tinecheff also said she received many text messages and was peppered with phone calls from the former West Coast Eagles captain and premiership player.

Among his messages were "What's the plan?", "Can I talk to you now?" and saying he could not wait to see his children.

But Ms Tinecheff said she replied to one text message saying Cousins could not see his children due to "the new laws", referring to the COVID-19 restrictions at the time.

She told the court the Brownlow medallist had wanted the children to join him at a hotel.

Ben Cousins is a premiership player with the West Coast Eagles.

In another text message to him after his Channel 7 documentary interview aired in late March, Ms Tinecheff wrote: "Don't call me again. You have no rights in the kids' lives."

"You got on TV and humiliated all of your family, both sides, and left a mark on the kids' lives permanently, shown no remorse, no love other than love for yourself, drugs and your filthy lifestyle," she continued.

"You haven't contributed to their existence.

"You're a gross human being, not their dad. They are too good for you.

"One more call and I'm going to call the police on you, you tormenting rat."

Ms Tinecheff testified she believed Cousins' television interview was not in the children's best interests.

"He was clearly drug-affected and I didn't think it was safe for him to see the children," she said.

Ben Cousins with his former partner Maylea Tinecheff. Picture: Supplied by Channel 7’s Sunday Night

Ms Tinecheff said during a phone call on Easter Sunday, Cousins "started screaming and yelling at the children" and demanding to know why they were not answering his calls.

"I hate your mum," Cousins allegedly said.

"You love Mum more than me."

Asked why Ms Tinecheff did not allow Cousins to see his children over Easter, she replied: "Because of his aggressive manner and the state of his drug use … he was, at the time, totally out of control. Also, he didn't know where we lived - that was deliberate."

An artist's impression of Ben Cousins in court on Wednesday. Picture: Supplied via NCA NewsWire

Ms Tinecheff briefly began her cross-examination on Wednesday and was grilled by Melbourne-based QC Julie Condon.

She rejected any suggestion she might have ever used her children as "pawns" to get back at Cousins.

Ms Tinecheff further testified their children were "petrified" of Cousins at one point.

The court heard the former couple had previously arranged a parenting plan, which allowed Cousins to contact Ms Tinecheff to arrange access to the children.

Her cross-examination will continue on Thursday.

Ms Tinecheff will continue her testimony on Thursday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tony McDonough

Cousins played 238 games for West Coast before he was axed in 2007 and banned by the AFL for 12 months for bringing the game into disrepute.

He finished his AFL career at Richmond, playing a further 32 games, before retiring at the end of the 2010 season.

Cousins has previously served prison time for stalking Ms Tinecheff.

Originally published as Ben Cousins' phone tirade revealed in court