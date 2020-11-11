Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Berejiklian ‘mortified’ over QLD’s Victorian border call

by Nathan Edwards
11th Nov 2020 8:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has lashed out at her Queensland counterpart Annastacia Palaszczuk yet again, saying the conditions that will lead to a reopened QLD/NSW border are "unrealistic".

Talking to ABC News this morning, Premier Berejiklian also said she wouldn't be reaching out to the Queensland Premier no matter tonight's State of Origin result - stating that she's "over that".

The blast comes after Queensland's Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young yesterday said she was "hopeful" about Queensland opening to Victoria before greater Sydney - a suggestion that angered the NSW Premier.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has this morning lashed out at her QLD counterpart Annastacia Palaszczuk, stating the conditions that will lead to a reopened QLD/NSW border is “unrealistic”. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Flavio Brancaleone
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has this morning lashed out at her QLD counterpart Annastacia Palaszczuk, stating the conditions that will lead to a reopened QLD/NSW border is “unrealistic”. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Flavio Brancaleone

"There is absolutely no health advice which says that NSW poses a danger to anybody, quite the contrary," Ms Berejiklian said.

Ms Berejiklian also told Nine's Today Show this morning that she would be "mortified" by the notion Victoria would be let in before Sydney.

"I think that the goalposts that Queensland has set for opening the borders to NSW are unrealistic, and I just wish that they would act in a more compassionate and commonsense way," she said.

 

NSW Premier revealed Palaszczuk ‘ghosted’ her when she tried to reignite border discussion, instead only getting a response when QLD won the State of Origin last week. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
NSW Premier revealed Palaszczuk ‘ghosted’ her when she tried to reignite border discussion, instead only getting a response when QLD won the State of Origin last week. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

One of those goalposts include being able to trace an outbreak to its source within 48 hours, a deadline that ignited tensions over the border last month with NSW contract tracers who were attempting to find three new cases in the state at the time.

"I've never heard of health experts saying that you have to trace every single source of infection within two days," she said.

"I think I've made my case clear. And she's made her position clear."

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has this morning lashed out at her QLD counterpart Annastacia Palaszczuk, stating the conditions that will lead to a reopened QLD/NSW border is “unrealistic” Pics Adam Head
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has this morning lashed out at her QLD counterpart Annastacia Palaszczuk, stating the conditions that will lead to a reopened QLD/NSW border is “unrealistic” Pics Adam Head

Ms Berejiklian was left humiliated last week after it was revealed she was 'ghosted' by Ms Palaszczuk when she tried to reignite border discussion, instead only getting a response when Queensland won State of Origin Game I.

When asked if she'd be calling or texting the Ms Palaszczuk tonight after the game, she gave a resounding "No".

"No, I'm over that to be honest. And it's not just about me and her any more. It's a lot at stake," she said.

Originally published as Berejiklian 'mortified' over QLD's Victorian border call

More Stories

border coronavirus covid-19 gladys berejiklian health queensland victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aussie kids rescued from alleged child sex ring

        Premium Content Aussie kids rescued from alleged child sex ring

        Crime Dozens of children in NSW and QLD have been rescued — including 16 from a childcare centre — in what police say is one of our biggest child sexual abuse cases.

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Neighbourhood watch calling for action against stolen plates

        Premium Content Neighbourhood watch calling for action against stolen plates

        Crime Kumbia Neighbourhood Watch are promoting anti theft screws after several people...

        Gayndah firey warns of very high fire danger by weeks end

        Premium Content Gayndah firey warns of very high fire danger by weeks end

        News DUE TO dry and windy conditions, a Gayndah fireman has warned that residents can...