BEST OF TIMES: Country conversations in muddy paddocks

AS PART of closing the chapter on the printed editions of the South Burnett Times after 99 years, we have reached out to former journalists and editors to get the exclusive scoop on what it was like to work at the region’s oldest and most widely read newspaper.

Here is what former journalist Michael Nolan had to say:

WHEN I think about my run at the South Burnett Times and the big stories that I covered, there are very few that come to mind.

Don’t get me wrong, I loved sticking it to the South Burnett Regional Council over its dodgy road network or covering some of the serious criminal proceedings at the courthouse.

But that stuff slides out of memory with the passing of the next deadline.

The moments that do stick are hundreds of conversations with the down-to-earth people who made up the South Burnett Times readership.

I still remember standing in a muddy paddock at Trevor Campbell’s place as a soft rain shower passed over head.

Former South Burnett Times journalists Michael Nolan and Katherine Morris, and former editor Christian Berechree, took home trophies at the Queensland Country Press Awards in 2017.

It had not rained for months, so rather than retreat indoors we stood firm in Trev’s paddock as he waxed lyrical about the region’s rich farming potential.

I always looked for an excuse to visit Julian Cross at Kumbia so I could the listen to the passion he has for his corner of the Burnett.

I have great respect for folks like Sandra Morgan and good people Cherbourg fighting to restore their community after a century of racism, grief and pain.

These are a three of the big personalities that stick with me.

As for what I am up to, well I didn’t make it that far.

Headshot of former South Burnett Times reporter Michael Nolan.

I am about a 100 km down the road in Toowoomba, writing yarns for The Chronicle.

The days are longer, the deadlines are more frequent, and time spent on articles is much shorter.

At the bigger papers we just do not have time for those long winding conversations.

It makes me sad to think other reporters will not have the same experience, as our company moves to downsize its newsrooms.

There is hope though.

People like Aunty Sandra, Trevor and Julian will always find someone to listen to their yarns.

The printed paper is no longer, but the South Burnett Times and many other mastheads around the country will still be producing cracker local news stories in an online format for generations of readers to enjoy.