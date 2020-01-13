Menu
Celebrity

Star stuns in revealing red carpet dress

by Lexie Cartwright
13th Jan 2020 10:00 AM

 

Another week, another awards ceremony in Hollywood and this time stars are gathering for the Critics Choice Awards.

The glitzy ceremony is being held at Santa Monica's historic venue Barker Hangar today, with Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lopez and Brad Pitt among the big name nominees.

And while A-list attendees are vying for the top gongs, we're really just in it for the spectacle that is the red carpet, which is airing live on Foxtel's Arena from 11am.

Here are the best and worst looks.

Zendaya, nominated for Euphoria, is the fashion frontrunner in an unusual electric pink gown, taking "figure-hugging" to a whole new meaning with the top half of the outfit.

The young star has also styled her hair in trendy braids.

Zendaya arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
Zendaya arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Jordan Strauss/AP

Take a bow, Billy Porter. The fashion icon is painted with butterfly tattoos and is sporting a green strapless paintsuit and we are HERE for it.

Billy Porter arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
Billy Porter arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Jordan Strauss/AP

Nicole Kidman is in the house and we're sad to say, her dress is a bit snooze. She looks beautiful though, and is also nominated for her exceptional work in Big Little Lies.

Nicole Kidman arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
Nicole Kidman arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Jordan Strauss/AP

Jennifer Lopez is ageless in a figure-hugging nude frock.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Jordan Strauss/AP

Charlize Theron has a business meeting afterward.

Charlize Theron arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
Charlize Theron arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Jordan Strauss/AP

Rising star Joey King stole my aluminium foil.

Jokes aside, she actually looks unreal in this unusual dress.

Joey King arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
Joey King arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Jordan Strauss/AP

Rachel Brosnahan, we're sorry, but this is ill-fitting and quite frankly, hideous.

Rachel Brosnahan arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
Rachel Brosnahan arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Jordan Strauss/AP

Brienne of Tarth is back on the horse after lothario Jaime Lannister left her crying in the cold in nothing but a sheet.

Look at her 2020 glow up.

Gwendoline Christie arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
Gwendoline Christie arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Jordan Strauss/AP

Best Actress nominee Lupita Nuyong'o for Us is as gorgeous as she is talented in brown leather.

Lupita Nyong'o. Picture: Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o. Picture: Getty Images

Little Women's Florence Pugh leads the silver sequins trend today.

Florence Pugh arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
Florence Pugh arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Jordan Strauss/AP

Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale is a breath of fresh air in a sweeping mint green gown, but the black bow belt and scattered dangling crystals look like they were added by an excitable toddler at the last minute.

Lucy Hale arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
Lucy Hale arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Jordan Strauss/AP

The hot Fleabag priest Andrew Scott is winning the lads fashion arrivals so far.

Andrew Scott arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
Andrew Scott arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Jordan Strauss/AP

Model and actress Lydia Hearst is triggering our sweet cravings with her Liquorice allsorts dress.

Lydia Hearst arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
Lydia Hearst arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Jordan Strauss/AP

Former Disney star AJ Michalka was one of the first to arrive, and she's gone with key lime pie chic.

 

AJ Michalka arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
AJ Michalka arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Jordan Strauss/AP

British actress Annabelle Wallis, who you'd know from Peaky Blinders and The Mummy, is ravishing in this bedazzling number.

Annabelle Wallis arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
Annabelle Wallis arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Jordan Strauss/AP

Carrying on with silver sequins, Mj Rodriguez from Pose is absolutely fire in this jaw-dropping frock.

MJ Rodriguez arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
MJ Rodriguez arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Jordan Strauss/AP

TV personality Carrie Keagan has gone full mermaid in royal blue.

Carrie Keagan arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
Carrie Keagan arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Jordan Strauss/AP

Nominee for Actress in a Movie/Miniseries Megan Hilty (Patsy & Loretta) has played it safe in black, luckily she's saved it with sparkles.

 

Megan Hilty arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
Megan Hilty arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Jordan Strauss/AP

More to come...

