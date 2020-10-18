Biden’s popularity wanes as support for Trump grows

Revelations about his son's dodgy business deals when he was vice president appear to have put a dent in Joe Biden's lead over Donald Trump in new polling.

With just over two weeks until election day, Mr Biden dropped two points as Mr Trump increased a point over the past week, according to a national tracking poll released yesterday by IBD/TIPP.

While Mr Biden was still ahead 7.1 points, the poll also looked at the phenomenon of "secret Trump voters" - which some pundits believe was a key demographic in 2016 that included people worried they would be publicly shamed for voting for the reality TV star turned politician.

Almost half (47 per cent) of respondents believed they were surrounded by Trump voters, while just over a third said they believed their neighbours would vote Democrat.

At the second of two rallies Mr Trump held in the key battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin yesterday, Mr Trump gave a nod to these Americans.

"It's going to be a wave, it's gonna be a wave like nobody has ever seen," Mr Trump said.

Responding to record early voting, which is at record levels this year due to coronavirus concerns, Mr Trump said internal polling put him in a strong position.

"In Michigan a strange thing has happened. We are leading substantially in early voting," he said to cheers.

"What's that all about?"

"Something's happening out there. Take a look at this crowd! You can see it as far as the eye can see … We win Wisconsin we win the whole ballgame.

"I mean what the hell do you think I'm doing here on a freezing night with 45 degree (7.2 degrees Celsius) winds? Do you think I'm doing this for my health? I'm not doing this for my health."

Mr Trump continued his action packed campaign schedule as Mr Biden called an early lid and lay low in Delaware.

Earlier, tens of thousands marched in cities across the country for a Women's March.

Mr Trump described the reaction to the marches as hypocritical, saying the COVID risks were not being portrayed whereas at his rallies they were.

"Let's call all our rallies peaceful protests," Mr Trump said in Michigan to cheers.

"If we call this a rally we'd have a problem, so we call this a peaceful protest."

Hunter Biden with Vice President Joe Biden. Picture: Teresa Kroeger/Getty

He also continued his attacks on Mr Biden amid a series of exposes from three different media outlets that depicted his son Hunter trading on his father's name to make millions from foreign entities in Russia, China and Ukraine while he was Barack Obama's VP.

"He's a national security risk," Mr Trump said of Mr Biden.

Earlier, the New York Post published a raw series of text messages showing Mr Biden offering fatherly comfort as his son, Hunter, lamented from a rehab facility about being a "f - ked up addict who can't be trusted" and who had damaged his dad's political career.

The intimate family exchange took place on February 24, 2019, two months before Joe Biden launched his campaign for the White House.

"Good morning my beautiful son. I miss you and love you. Dad," the elder Biden wrote.

Originally published as Biden's popularity wanes as support for Trump grows