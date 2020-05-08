BIEDO celebrate small business month with online events

ZOOM: BIEDO have several online events planned for the Qld Small Business Month. (Picture: Contributed)

BURNETT Inland Economic Development Organisation have joined forces with the Kingaroy Chamber of Commerce and Industry to digitalising their monthly business meetings.

To celebrate Queensland Small Business Month, BIEDO are taking a more creative approach, hosting a number of events online.

BIEDO CEO Kristy Frahm said it was pleasing partnering with Kingaroy Chamber of Commerce and Industry to host their May ‘Meet and Greet’ with members via Zoom.

“It’s fantastic that we can use the technology available to us at this time to help our business community connect with each other and organisations like ours,” Mrs Frahm said.

“We are determined to embrace our ‘new business as usual’ as we move through coronavirus restrictions to emerge with new perspectives and approaches to how we go about our business operations and activities.

“Getting together with business communities at this time is more important than ever so that no one feels isolated or that they have to go-it-alone in terms of navigating the current business environment.”

In addition to online ‘meet and greet’ style sessions, BIEDO continues to host weekly ‘Breakky with BIEDO’ sessions at 7am on Wednesdays via Zoom.

Mrs Frahm said these informal sessions are a great way to hear from local businesses.

“For BIEDO and a range of business-related agencies these meetings are a great way to share relevant information,” Mrs Frahm said.

“This week we covered HR, employer incentives and the AgFood Connect Program, helping young people aged 17-24 find employment outcomes in the agriculture supply chain.”

Next Wednesday May 13 BIEDO will host QLD Chief Entrepreneur and CEO of Everledger Leanna Kemp to their virtual ‘Breakky with BIEDO’.