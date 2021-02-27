Big Avocado on agenda as Burnett towns score funding boost

A big avocado may be on the horizon for Blackbutt as Burnett towns receive a federal funding boost. File Photo.

Sharing in a slice of $117,424 to tackle drought in the South Burnett, a project plan to build a big avocado in Blackbutt may soon be underway.

The funding boost, designed to encourage local tourism and increase the capacity of community groups, was secured through the Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal’s Tackling Tough Times Together program, Maranoa MP David Littleproud announced this week.



“It’s great to see the tourism potential of Blackbutt being explored with the help of $58,744 through the TTTT program,” Mr Littleproud said.

“The Bloomin Beautiful Blackbutt Festival Incorporated will make use of the funding to develop the Blackbutt Art Strategy and create a project plan to build a Big Avocado in Blackbutt, a project that would help put Blackbutt on the map.”

An injection of $8,710 in federal funding will also support a revamp of the Mondure Public Hall, allowing the committee to upgrade and refurbish amenities at the hall, including a disabled toilet.

Across Maranoa, more than $347,110 will be invested under this latest round of grants, supporting 10 projects that will create stronger local economies, reduce volunteer fatigue and reduce social isolation in our rural communities.

“The Australian Government’s $15 million commitment to the FRRR Tackling Tough Times Together program supports hundreds of projects run by local groups in drought-affected regional communities,” Mr Littleproud said.

“The program has a range of benefits, including reducing social isolation, stimulating the local economy and supporting social and educational participation for disadvantaged youth.

“I urge all community groups in Maranoa to apply for funding under the Tackling Tough Times Together program to bring their much-needed initiatives to life.”

Under Round 19 of the program, the Federal Government has committed over $1.1 million to support 24 individual projects nationwide.

