Test captain Tim Paine is back in the Big Bash signing with Hobart Hurricane
Cricket

Big Bash gets starpower boost

by Russell Gould
16th Nov 2020 8:02 AM

Test captain Tim Paine is back in the Big Bash for the first time in three seasons.

The Australian skipper has signed on as the Hobart Hurricanes final domestic player in the hope of being available for the back end of the season.

Paine will have international committmens throughout December and most of January, with the fourth Test against India not starting until January 15.

He could be available for as few as three games, plus finals, should Hobart make the playoffs.

"I'm thrilled to be back with the Hurricanes for this 10th edition of the Big Bash League," Paine said.

"The 'Canes have been one of the strongest teams in the competition over the past couple of seasons, so to have a small opportunity to be a part of and contribute to that environment where required is something I'm really looking forward to.

"The talent in our squad is phenomenal, and as a proud Tasmanian, there's no team I would rather make my return to the Big Bash with than Tasmania's team."

Paine was a member of the team's inaugural squad back in 2011, and went on to captain the side from 2013 to 2017.

But he hasn't played since being elevated to Test captain.

Cricket Tasmania's CEO, Dominic Baker, said Paine would be a "great asset" despite not being around for most of the tournament.

"Obviously the Australian summer is a very busy time for all cricketers - no more so than the Australian captain - Tim won't be able to be with the squad for their entire BBL|10 campaign due to his international commitments," he said.

"However, we believe what he brings the team from an experience perspective is invaluable, and he will be a great asset for the continual off-field development of our group as well.

The Hurricanes have two more international signings to announce with the list to be announced in full by the end of the week.

