BIG BOOST: Burnett community groups receive vital funding

Boondooma Homestead volunteers installing the solar panels for their water bore they purchased with an RACQ Foundation grant.

Valuable community groups in the South Burnett and Gympie regions affected by drought and COVID-19 were among dozens given much-needed boosts thanks to RACQ Foundation in 2020.

RACQ Foundation spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said the Boondooma Museum and Heritage Association, Kilkivan Men’s Shed and South Burnett Community Orchestra received vital funding.

“Local groups are the backbone of Queensland communities and, for many, 2020 was a particularly tough year,” Ms Ross said.

“While funding was historically only for community groups impacted by natural disasters, last year RACQ Foundation made a special exemption and extended the funding to help groups affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Boondooma Museum and Heritage Association secretary Judy Brandt said water supply at Boondooma Homestead had been a major issue for many years and the grant from RACQ Foundation has allowed them to install a water bore.

“Boondooma Homestead is a historic, heritage listed site and maintains heritage gardens, grape vines dating back to 1853 and a citrus grove. It’s been so difficult to maintain the gardens of late,” Ms Brandt said.

“A bore was drilled but the location is quite a distance from the power supply so it was necessary to install a solar system for the pump.

“RACQ Foundation has made it possible by supplying the pump and the solar system. This supply of water means not only the gardens are flourishing but it will be an asset to the Boondooma Community in the case of bush fires.

“Without this wonderful support by RACQ Foundation, communities such as Boondooma would continue to suffer during drought years.”

The next round of funding for groups affected by natural disaster closes 2 August 2021. For more information or to fill out an application visit the RACQ website.

Gympie and District Riding for the Disabled, Kandanga Tennis Club and Hope Reins also received funding.

