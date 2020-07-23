Big Brother’s winner bold plan for $230k

Chad Hurst was crowned the winner of Big Brother 2020 during Wednesday night's finale, dropping a very loud expletive following the live announcement.

And in an interview with Kyle and Jackie O this morning, Chad confirmed he was still forging ahead with the plan he and closest ally Sophie Budack had formulated in the house, to split the prize money if one of them won.

Exactly how much of the $230,000 winnings Sophie will receive is unclear - even, it seems, to Chad.

"The winner's going to get a bit more, but it'll be a fair amount between the both of us. It's a bloody fair amount, I'll tell you that," he said.

“I know we made a deal but... would you be ok with $50 and a packet of Twisties”

"So you're going to get $130,000, she's going to get $100,000?" the hosts asked, keen for an exact figure.

"Around that... Or maybe $70,000," he said.

"That's a lot for a girl you don't even know will stick around," said Jackie O, referencing the pair's in-house romance - a budding relationship Chad was coy to discuss this morning.

It was an emotional win last night for the 26-year-old model and tradie from Sydney's Campbelltown, who shared during the season that he had entered the competition in honour of his late father.

Tonight, with his mum by his side, he told host Sonia Kruger that it felt like "fate" to score the win on his dad's favourite show.

Australia you have crowned your winner! Huge congratulations to Chad! Relive that amazing winning moment. #BBAU pic.twitter.com/UaKuRwvjPJ — Big Brother AU (@bigbrother_au) July 22, 2020

"I honestly think it's fate. The old boy, it's his show. I had me Ma next to me, that's all that mattered. So thank you, everyone," he said after letting an accidental F-bomb slip out much to Sonia's shock.

"Apologies for the language but it's a pretty intense moment," Sonia had said frantically in response.

Chad went on to share that he planned to go on a "lads trip" with the prize money - despite limited options amid the pandemic.

"Boys, start booking flights, we're going on a trip!" He said enthusiastically, sweetly adding that he'd also be taking care of his mum's bills.

Chad has won Big Brother 2020 after an emotional reason for entering the competition. Picture: Channel 7.

Former footy player Daniel Gorringe and house lovebirds Chad Hurst and Sophie Budack were the final three left in the house, battling it out for the grand prize.

Well, slightly less than $250k, after housemate Keiran had earlier accepted a bribe of $15,344 out of the prize kitty to leave the game.

Chad has taken out the prize during tonight’s live Big Brother grand finale. Picture: Channel 7

Earlier this week, it was reported Chad planned to split the $230,000 prize money with fellow finalist Sophie, who he struck up a romance with in the house.

"Me and Soph are very upfront with each other, we agreed we will share the money, the winner will get more obviously but we will give it a nice split," Hurst confirmed to PerthNow.

"The main reason (I want to win the cash) is to pay Ma's bills, she doesn't work and when dad passed away things got a bit tough...and sharing it with Sophie as well if I did win."

Big Brother’s final three: Chad, Sophie and Dan.

In Tuesday night's semi-final, challenge winner Chad had won the power to choose who would make it to the grand final with him. He picked Sophie and Dan - going as far as to say he thought Dan should win.

And it seems Sophie's focus was more on her budding relationship with Chad than on any prize money: "Chad and I about to enter the real world together and I'm so excited to see where this relationship goes. It's going to be good to get out of the house and give us a shot of normality," she said.

