BIG FINE: Murgon man blows three times the limit at 8am
A MURGON man has been slapped with a hefty fine after he was caught by police driving heavily intoxicated.
On December 22, 2019 at about 8am police intercepted a Holden commodore on Lamb Street, observing the driver to have glassy eyes, slurred speech and smelling of liquor.
A subsequent breath analysis showed a reading of 0.151.
Steven Arnold Carlo appeared in Murgon Magistrates Court on Tuesday on a charge of drink driving.
Carlo was fined $1000 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for nine months.
A conviction was recorded.