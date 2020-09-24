BIG FINE: Murgon man blows three times the limit at 8am

A man has been fined after getting behind the wheel heavily intoxicated. (Picture: File)

A MURGON man has been slapped with a hefty fine after he was caught by police driving heavily intoxicated.

On December 22, 2019 at about 8am police intercepted a Holden commodore on Lamb Street, observing the driver to have glassy eyes, slurred speech and smelling of liquor.

A subsequent breath analysis showed a reading of 0.151.

Steven Arnold Carlo appeared in Murgon Magistrates Court on Tuesday on a charge of drink driving.

Carlo was fined $1000 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for nine months.

A conviction was recorded.