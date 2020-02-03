BIG LIST: 41 people, 177 charges in Kingaroy court
THE Kingaroy Magistrate will see 41 people facing a total of 177 charges in court today.
Here’s the full list of people appearing in Kingaroy Magistrates Court today:
Dale Christopher Arnott
Jude Joseph Bauer
Darrin Allan Becker
Beaudy Phillip Bourke
Brenton Johanne Brandtner
Peter Kenneth Brocklesby
Mykell Dean Chapman
Nicholas Godfrey Noel Chapman
Nicole Julie Chapman
Mathew Ian Thomas Coupe
Aleasha Janelle Cripps
Floyd Mark Dyball
Skye-Ann Evans
Peta-Lee Dalaipiquin Fisher
Peter Garbusinski
Cameron Francis Gash
Dale James Graham
Tina Joy Grice
Nathan Andrew Hall
Mellisa Ann Harm
David John Harris
Rory William Hackins
Dempsey Robert-James Jacobs
Ashlee Marie Karla
William Michael Knudsen
Martin Kuchtin
Jesse Anthony Madden
Daniel Joseph Maybury
Jayden Alexander Mccoombes
Cary David McDonald
Shavaun Aileen Nemere
Jason Bruce Perry
Luke Henry Redmond
Ben John Robinson
Indiana Megan-Lee Kristi Sharp
Seamus Matthew Smith
Nathan John Smyth
Damom Martin Treacey
Dominic Paul Watkins
Colin James Dennis Watson
Brodie Lain Wilson