BIG MORNING: 41 people will appear before the Kingaroy Magistrate this morning.
News

BIG LIST: 41 people, 177 charges in Kingaroy court

Jessica Mcgrath
3rd Feb 2020 9:05 AM
THE Kingaroy Magistrate will see 41 people facing a total of 177 charges in court today.

Here’s the full list of people appearing in Kingaroy Magistrates Court today:

Dale Christopher Arnott

Jude Joseph Bauer

Darrin Allan Becker

Beaudy Phillip Bourke

Brenton Johanne Brandtner

Peter Kenneth Brocklesby

Mykell Dean Chapman

Nicholas Godfrey Noel Chapman

Nicole Julie Chapman

Mathew Ian Thomas Coupe

Aleasha Janelle Cripps

Floyd Mark Dyball

Skye-Ann Evans

Peta-Lee Dalaipiquin Fisher

Peter Garbusinski

Cameron Francis Gash

Dale James Graham

Tina Joy Grice

Nathan Andrew Hall

Mellisa Ann Harm

David John Harris

Rory William Hackins

Dempsey Robert-James Jacobs

Ashlee Marie Karla

William Michael Knudsen

Martin Kuchtin

Jesse Anthony Madden

Daniel Joseph Maybury

Jayden Alexander Mccoombes

Cary David McDonald

Shavaun Aileen Nemere

Jason Bruce Perry

Luke Henry Redmond

Ben John Robinson

Indiana Megan-Lee Kristi Sharp

Seamus Matthew Smith

Nathan John Smyth

Damom Martin Treacey

Dominic Paul Watkins

Colin James Dennis Watson

Brodie Lain Wilson

kingaroy magistrates court south burnett crime
South Burnett

