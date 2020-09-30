Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
We all love the Big Prawn. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)
We all love the Big Prawn. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)
News

Big Prawn’s raw deal: Issues found during inspection

Rebecca Lollback
30th Sep 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A "ROUTINE" inspection of Ballina's beloved Big Prawn has uncovered some issues with the structure.

The giant crustacean sits proudly next to the Bunnings store at West Ballina.

It had been earmarked for demolition in 2009, but when Bunnings bought the site for their new store, they saved it and even gave it a much-needed makeover and a tail.

The work to fix up the Big Prawn cost $400,000.

 

The Big Prawn back in its hey day.
The Big Prawn back in its hey day.

 

Complex manager of Bunnings Ballina, Daune Hoare, said they had been proud to refurbish the prawn as part of the construction of the new store.

But now they need to do a bit more work on the structure.

"During a recent routine inspection, we spotted some minor rust and a few minor cracks on the outside," Mr Hoare said.

 

The Big Prawn getting its makeover, thanks to Bunnings. Photo Graham Broadhead.
The Big Prawn getting its makeover, thanks to Bunnings. Photo Graham Broadhead.

 

"We're currently engaging a tradesperson to treat this.

"We're proud to have the iconic Ballina landmark out the front of our store and we are careful to make sure it's looked after."

So what does this mean for the future of the Big Prawn?

The structure is made of a reinforced steel frame and covered with sprayed concrete.

Minor rust and minor cracks do not impact the integrity of the structure, Bunnings explained.

They are taking their responsibility to care for the prawn seriously.

Phew it looks like we'll have the Big Prawn on the Ballina skyline for some time to come.

ballina ballina shire council big prawn big things
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tennis star’s beautiful tribute to Burnett game-changer

        Premium Content Tennis star’s beautiful tribute to Burnett game-changer

        News DAPHNE Fancutt changed the game of tennis on and off the court, inspiring and shaping some of Australia’s top athletes.

        TOP 15: Burnett’s biggest sporting moments of 2020 so far

        Premium Content TOP 15: Burnett’s biggest sporting moments of 2020 so far

        Sport FROM hole in ones to virtual car races, it has been a strange year of sport in the...

        OPINION: Slow drivers are another major road risk

        Premium Content OPINION: Slow drivers are another major road risk

        Opinion Driving under the speed limit is just as dangerous as it is to drive over it.

        Mustangs youngsters claim third place at Kirk Reynoldson Cup

        Premium Content Mustangs youngsters claim third place at Kirk Reynoldson Cup

        Rugby League A team of Murgon Mustangs travelled to Wandoan, walking away with 3rd place and a...