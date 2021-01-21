BIG SPLASH: Waterpark development proposed for Burnett dam

SPLASH ZONE: South Burnett Regional Council are considering building a new waterpark at BP Dam. Photo/File

A new waterpark, putt putt course, amenities block and three additional lakeside cabins could be on the horizon for BP Dam with South Burnett Regional Council discussing the possibility at yesterday’s (January 20) council meeting.

At the meeting, councillors narrowed down a list of potential projects they will be seeking funding for, including improving the Coolabunia sale yards, upgrading the Wondai swimming pool, a BP dam waterpark and an agricultural and strategic plan.

The BP dam project would potentially include a recreation park (a water park and mini putt putt near the pool area), a new amenity block with a shower to replace the existing old one near the pool and three new lakeside cabins.

It’s proposed the water park could be one with soft fall with Indigenous art and a rotunda on one side with aboriginal art.

It’s envisaged this application would be somewhere between $600,000 and $850,000 with the application to request a minimum 50 per cent contribution through Building Better Regions Fund Round 5.

Councillor Kathy Duff said the BP waterpark project would greatly benefit the region.

“The reason I want it to be a waterpark project is because that’s bold and ambitious, if you said there was a waterpark at BP Dam people will get excited about it,” Cr Duff said.

“Heath Sander had said to me Rotary wants to support this he has done extensive study on it he has gone around and looked at other water parks and has found one that is recycled water that has indigenous art around the bottom.”

The project was however not unanimously supported by council with both Scott Henschen and Roz Frohloff voicing their concerns.

Cr Henschen said he struggled with the water park project.

“The aquatic playground, my concern their is it’s a facility that will probably only be used four to six months a year and the maintenance program on it,” he said.

“I don’t have a problem with the amenities and putt putt or anything else that’s put there. In relation to the cabins, perhaps we could look at something a little greater in that department.

“I’m afraid I’m not very supportive of water park project.”

The motion was put to a vote with councillors Danita Potter, Kathy Duff, Kirstie Schumacher, Gavin Jones and Mayor Brett Otto all voting in favour of the project.

Council will now further discuss the four projects before submitting funding applications.