Big tech to pay for journalism after Labor backing

Labor has supported the federal government’s proposed media bargaining code which would see Google and Facebook pay for Australian journalism.

New laws forcing tech giants to pay for Australian journalism used to generate ad revenue have gained Labor's initial support, but the party says Google`s threats must be addressed before they make a final decision.

The opposition has decided to vote for the federal government's proposed media bargaining code in the lower house, but will wait until an inquiry report is handed down on February 12 before backing the law in the senate.

Labor's communications spokeswoman Michelle Rowland said the evidence given to the inquiry showed there were a "number of concerns that need to be considered".

"It's well past time this government gave credible responses to the concerns raised, including how the code will support the media in the event Google and Facebook withdraw from Australia and no revenue flows to the media as a result," she said.

Ms Rowland said it was not good enough for the government to repeatedly say "we don't respond to threats" in the face of Google's claim the code would force it to withdraw from Australia.

"No one is saying the government should respond to threats; we're saying the government should do its job and find a way to support the media without disrupting millions of Australians and small businesses," she said.

But the government has already taken steps to address the possibility of Google withdrawing some of its services from Australia, a threat the tech giant has not indicated it would actually go through with.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week spoke with Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella about the possibility of alternatives, such as the search engine Bing, filling a gap left by Google.

"Microsoft would be pretty happy if (Google) did (leave Australia)," Mr Morrison told Sky.

"Talking to Satya who runs Microsoft … Bing would go off."

Mr Morrison said he would be "having a chat" with executives from Google "very soon again".

"I've spoken to them before," he said.

"We are just trying to find a way through here.

"The golden rule for me is, is what happens in the real world has to happen on the digital world. Just the same rules."

Mr Morrison said companies should not be able to behave in an "uncompetitive" way.

"You can't have these platforms with a business model, which is about being in the Wild West forever," he said.

"The sheriff turns up eventually and they might go through a few of them.

"But I'll tell you what, the sheriff eventually gets the rule of law in place in this world."

