A man was allegeldy punched while waiting in line at a fast food outlet in Kingaroy. (Picture: File)

A 33-YEAR-old man got more than he ordered when he was allegedly punched by an unknown person at a fast food outlet on Haly Street.

On November 2 at approximately 11.45am the man was allegedly punched while waiting in line.

The man reported the incident to police.