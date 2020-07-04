BIG WIN: Multimillion-dollar attraction coming to the Bunyas

A new action adventure tourism attraction is coming to the Bunya Mountains. (Picture: File)

A NEW adventure tourism attraction is coming to the Bunya Mountains after the Western Downs Council recently awarded the contract for the construction of mountain bike trails.

Western Downs Council announced the trails as part of their $50 million COVID-19 recovery package to secure and create jobs while delivering exciting new opportunities for the region’s future.

The trails will be in Russel Park with all of the construction sourced locally.

The View from Pine George Lookout in the Bunya Mountains (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Council Spokesperson for Tourism, Events and Regional Promotion Councillor Kylie Bourne said the mountain bike trails would offer an exhilarating recreational facility in one of the region’s most stunning natural landscapes.

“The Western Downs is earning its place as a dynamic tourist destination, and Council is keen to build on this reputation and deliver new initiatives to support our region for generations to come,” Cr Bourne said.

“As part of this commitment, we are fast-tracking the delivery of new mountain bike trails at Russell Park at the Bunya Mountains and have recently awarded the design contract to a Queensland-based collaboration led by Bligh Tanner.

“The Bunya Mountains is a phenomenal natural area right on our doorstep and a huge attractor for visitors to the region, so it makes sense for us to invest in new and diverse opportunities to grow this visitor base and encourage people to meet, shop and stay in the Western Downs.”

Both the Western Downs and South Burnett are fast becoming mountain bike destinations with both Wondai and Nanango home to trails as well as the South Burnett rail trails.

The South Burnett Mountain Bike president Daniel Turton in the McEuen State Forest, Wondai. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

South Burnett Mountain Bike Club president Daniel Turton said trails at the Bunyas will be huge for the region.

“Having trails built in the Bunya Mountains will be epic,” Mr Turton said.

“The Bunyas are like the holy grail of terrain in the region and from top to bottom there is a fair swag of elevation change.

“It’s a beautiful spot with amazing views and accommodation right among everything.”

Owner of the Bunya Mountains Accommodation Centre and Poppies on the Hill cafe Sue Unwin said the new trails were a welcomed investment for local businesses.

“As local business owners we are excited to see the installation of a new visitor experience for the Bunya Mountains, which helps to generate our economy, and is particularly important as we move through coronavirus restrictions,” Mrs Unwin said.

“The Bunya Mountains are such a beautiful place to come and visit and we are always delighted to share our love for the region with all the visitors we meet every day.”

Construction is expected to commence by early 2021.