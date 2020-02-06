Menu
NO VERDICT: A representative for Big W says there have been no further store closure announcements and the Kingaroy Shoppingworld store is trading as usual. Picture: Rob Wright
Business

Big W’s future in Kingaroy still unclear

Jessica Mcgrath
6th Feb 2020 10:15 AM | Updated: 1:41 PM
ONE of Kingaroy's biggest retail stores has confirmed it will continue to trade as normal, despite rumours of various regional stores being closed.

This comes after the Big W chain announced last April its intention to undertake a store review in the next three years.

A list of 30 regional stores at risk of closure - including Dalby, Warwick and Emerald - circulated online last year.

However, Big W said the list was incorrect.

On January 31, Big W closed three western Sydney stores - in Fairfield, Aubum and Chullora.

Being one of few retail stores in the South Burnett, and a regional store, there was concern the Big W at Kingaroy Shoppingworld might close.

Customer Raven Tunstall using Kingaroy Big W's self-serve check-outs. Picture: Madeline Grace
But a Big W spokeswoman told the South Burnett Times there had been "no further store closure announcements".

"Details of store closure locations will not be released due to ongoing discussions with landlords. In the interim, all Big W stores will continue to trade as normal," she said.

In the statement, Big W emphasised the review was focused on the entire store network, not just regional stores.

"We understand the announcement, without confirmation of specific stores, will create some uncertainty for our teams and the communities in which we operate, particularly in regional areas."

The review was designed to reflect customer needs, she added.

"The purpose of the Big W's store review announced in April 2019 is to build a strong, profitable and more sustainable store and distribution centre network that reflects our customers' needs and the rapidly changing retail environment."

South Burnett

