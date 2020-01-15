Biggest speedway event in club’s history

The Kingaroy Speedway is gearing up for their biggest event of the year with as the 2020 Kings Royal closes in. (Photo: Claudia Williams)

NOMINATIONS for the 2020 Kings Royal at the Kingaroy Speedway are now closed and records have been smashed with each category experiencing their highest number of nominations in the club’s history.

Nominations closed on Sunday with 84 signing up for the modified sedans, 51 in the production sedans, 38 in the street stocks, 50 in the Queens Royal, 33 in the junior sedans and 25 in modified lights.

Kingaroy Speedway’s Tanya Barron said they were blown away by the amount of support they have received.

“It’s honestly crazy, we never expected to have this many nominations across the board,” Barron said.

“This is the highest total nominations we have ever received,” she said.

“Due to the high number of nominations we have had to make some schedule changes that include starting at 4pm and moving the junior sedans to Sunday night.”

Now in its eighth year, the Kings Royal has become one of the countries premier sedan events with a total prize pool of $40,000 for the main event.

The Kings Royal has become a staple on the calendar for racing fans and Barron said it’s unbelievable how big the event has become.

“As a volunteer club a lot of hours are put in and the Kings Royal is our showcase meeting each year that attracts people from all over Australia,” Barron said.

“It’s a lot of work but the business it brings to Kingaroy is absolutely phenomenal,” she said.

“We are so proud of how big it has become, we did a ticket giveaway on Facebook that reached over 9500 people.”

The Kings Royal was a concept that came about after the club failed to secure nationals according to Barron.

“The Kings Royal is a pretty exciting concept that came about after we were knocked back for nationals,” Barron said.

“After that we decided that we needed to create an event to showcase our little club,” she said.

“Now eight years on we have become one of the most successful clubs in the country.”

The Kings Royal will kick off at 4pm on 24 January with camping available at the Kingaroy Showground.