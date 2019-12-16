Bikers giving hope to farmers this Christmas

GIFTS ON BOARD: Captain Tim Brown from the South Burnett Salvation Army with bikers Wez, JR and Kerrie.

GIFTS ON BOARD: Captain Tim Brown from the South Burnett Salvation Army with bikers Wez, JR and Kerrie.

MORE than 60 bikers from across Queensland made their way to Kingaroy Mitre 10, where they loaded up their bikes with donated toys to give to South Burnett farmers in need this Christmas.

Captain Tim Brown from the South Burnett Salvation Army branch said he was blown away by how many people took part in the initiative.

“We had bikers from as far as Miles, Dalby, Jandowae, Oakey and just all around the place,” he said.

“This is the biggest turn out we’ve had yet.

“Pretty much what happens is every year the bikers collect toys that they can donate to the Salvation Army.

“They then strap the toys to their bikes and bring them in.”

After a sausage sizzle and catch-up at Mitre 10, the participating bikers drove the toys over to the Kingaroy Showgrounds.

“Then they unload all of the toys from their bikes,” Mr Brown said.

“Which our Salvation Army volunteers then pack up into boxes.

“These will then be distributed by us to South Burnett farmers who are in drought and doing it tough this Christmas.”

Mr Brown said the Basket of Hope event was all about bringing hope to South Burnett farmers over the holidays.

“We’re all doing it a bit tough this year,” he said.

“But especially our farmers. It’s been a real struggle for them.

“We just want to give them some hope.

“Even a little gift for their families and kids to open on Christmas Day can make a huge difference.

“Children that wake up to nothing on Christmas Day is just so sad.

“We really wouldn’t want that to happen to anyone. It takes away that joy that comes at Christmas time.

“For them to be able to open a gift and have a toy or just something small will make their day and bring a smile to their little faces.

“It will make a difference for their parents as well and take off some of the pressure parents might be feeling to provide this Christmas.”

Mr Brown said not everyone could afford Christmas.

“That’s why we do what we do,” he said.

“We’re just hoping to lift the spirits of South Burnett farmers who are doing it tough this Christmas.”