Bikers jump for joy as motocross returns to Burnett

THE Sunshine State MX Series returned for round two this weekend at Kingaroy Speedway.

With round one of the five-round series kicking off in February, it's been a long wait for our local MX champs.

"It feels awesome to be back. Really awesome," South Burnett Junior Motorcycle Club President Brett Perret said.

"We were meant to have this round just over three months ago, so it's pretty exciting to get back to it."

Motorcycling Queensland (MQ) announced back in May that all MQ affiliated motorcycling clubs and MQ permitted events would be cancelled until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the exception of Working Bees.

On Saturday, the 50cc auto, 65cc, Mini Lites (age 9 to U12), women's, veterans, and MX2 Pro and Expert blazed around the track.

The Mini Lites (age 12 to U16), Junior Lites (2 & 4 strokes), MX1 and 2 Clubman, MX1 Pro and Expert, and MX Development took to the track on Sunday.

Mr Perret watching with pride as his 9-year-old son, Nate, took out the number one spot in the Under 10s 5cc Auto event on Saturday.

With restrictions still in place, the event co-ordinators made sure all necessary precautions were being taken.

"Obviously there are still a lot of things that needed to be put in place to run this weekend," Mr Perret said.

"Social distancing is a big thing, and we've been running that over the PA (Public Address Announcer) the whole time."

"We put extra cleaners on, so the toilets are getting cleaned every half an hour, and everyone who comes through the gate has to be signed on."

"At night-time, we are encouraging people not to come and camp, and for the ones that do, we're just walking around and making sure they're doing to right thing.

Mr Perret said the community is thrilled to be back out at the speedway, and a bit of excitement is exactly was the community needs.

"Everyone's just really excited to have something to watch after being locked away for so long."