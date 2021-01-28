Police have charged a bikie associate with manslaughter following an investigation into the death of Labrador woman Ivona Jovanovic who was shot on the Gold Coast in 2019.

Christos Panagakos was charged with the death on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred on September 8, 2019 at Renfrew Drive in Highland Park where the 27-year-old was shot in the abdomen around 8.30pm.

Christos Panagakos and Ivona Jovanovic. Photo: Supplied

Detectives on Thursday said they had charged a man with manslaughter following a homicide investigation into the incident.

"Around 8.30pm on Sunday September 8 2019, police were called to a residence on Renfrew Drive following reports of a woman with a gunshot wound," police said.

"A 27-year-old Labrador woman was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital, where she died a short time later."

A 28-year-old man, a resident of the address at the time, was arrested and charged in Brisbane with one count of manslaughter and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Police at the time alleged a group who had been with Ms Jovanovic at the time of the shooting had fled the house in what they slammed as 'disgraceful' circumstances.

"I'm sure of one of them had been injured in that manner they would expect as much assistance as everyone there," Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith said at the time.

"Whilst they called the ambulance, there's a lot of first-aid that could have been rendered at the time that may or may not have made a difference - we'll never know."

Those at the house allegedly included Ms Jovanovic's ex-boyfriend, an alleged bikie gang associate.

Originally published as Bikie associate charged with ex-lover's shooting death