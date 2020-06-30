Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A top ranking bikie has been charged after allegedly smuggling whopping amounts of methylamphetamine and cocaine.
A top ranking bikie has been charged after allegedly smuggling whopping amounts of methylamphetamine and cocaine.
Crime

High-ranking Bandidos' bikie charged after massive meth bust

by KASEY WILKINS
30th Jun 2020 3:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HIGH ranking member of the Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang has been charged after allegedly smuggling methylamphetamine and cocaine into the state.

Barry Salter, a 55-year-old Claremont man, was charged this morning in a joint operation between Tasmania Police's Serious Organised Crime Division and the Australian Federal Police's National Anti-Gangs Squad.

Salter was the president of the Hobart chapter of the Bandidos when he was charged in relation to the trafficking of more than half a kilo of methylamphetamine and 83 grams of cocaine into the state, which was intercepted on the Spirit of Tasmania in Devonport in December, police will allege.

Detective Acting Inspector Nikala Parsons said this arrest followed on from the large-scale police operation conducted at Dover on June 10.

"Seven people have now been charged in connection with this seizure," she said.

"The disruption of these organised criminal entities within Tasmania will continue through the collaborative efforts of our partnership agencies, such as the National Anti-Gangs Squad."

Salter is expected to appear in Hobart Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Originally published as Bikie charged after massive meth bust

bandidos motorcycle club barry salter crime drugs police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRAGEDY: D’Aguilar Hwy crash turns fatal

        premium_icon TRAGEDY: D’Aguilar Hwy crash turns fatal

        Breaking A man has lost his life on the region’s roads this morning

        Murgon to showcase rich history with $1.6 million boost

        premium_icon Murgon to showcase rich history with $1.6 million boost

        News THE multi-million dollar funding package will boost local tourism, jobs, and...

        Man suffers critical injuries in crash along D’Aguilar Hwy

        premium_icon Man suffers critical injuries in crash along D’Aguilar Hwy

        Breaking Emergency crews attended the scene after the man's car crashed into a tree.

        Letterbox crash sends two people to hospital

        premium_icon Letterbox crash sends two people to hospital

        News Paramedics attended the scene after a sedan reportedly crashed into several...