Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former AFL star Billy Brownless says he’s ready to start dating again after separating four years ago, revealing the one thing that’s been holding him back.
Former AFL star Billy Brownless says he’s ready to start dating again after separating four years ago, revealing the one thing that’s been holding him back.
Lifestyle

Billy’s ready for love again

by Jackie Epstein
20th Jan 2020 5:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Billy Brownless says he is ready to start dating again.

The former Geelong star and father of four admits that he's been too "picky" in the past.

He separated from wife Nicky four years ago.

"I think it's my fault, I got too picky,'' he says on I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!.

"I would (date). Hook up, don't know if I'd get marry, you never know, do you.

"Come on Bill, you've got to just have a good look around."

Billy and Nicky’s son Oscar plays for Geelong. Picture: Adam Trafford/AFL
Billy and Nicky’s son Oscar plays for Geelong. Picture: Adam Trafford/AFL

Brownless makes the admission during an honest chat with Rhonda Burchmore.

She said: "It would be nice to have company."

And Brownless replies: "It would be."

Brownless has already made some revelations during his time in the jungle, admitting his break-up was a "kick in the guts" and he was "homeless".

After their chat Burchmore says: "I think he'd be available if the right person came along."

afl billy brownless dating i'm a celebrity love

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Volunteering helps Murgon man feel more at home

        premium_icon Volunteering helps Murgon man feel more at home

        Local Faces ‘The beauty of life is not by how happy you are, but how happy others can be because of you.’

        Where $1m drought funding will be spent

        premium_icon Where $1m drought funding will be spent

        Council News Council reveals how it would divide Federal Government funding, if approved.

        Two South Burnett law firms join forces

        premium_icon Two South Burnett law firms join forces

        Business ‘Beginning of a new era’ after more than 70 years of legal service in the...

        ‘HOON DRIVING’ ON HALY: Cop slams ‘selfish’ drivers

        premium_icon ‘HOON DRIVING’ ON HALY: Cop slams ‘selfish’ drivers

        Crime Motorists busted driving double the speed limit of busy Kingaroy CBD road.