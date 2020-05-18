BIN BANDIT: Man allegedly hides from police with weed

WHEELIE BAD HIDING SPOT: Kingaroy Police have charged four men with drug charges following three separate incidents last week including a 36-year-old man who attempted to avoid police by hiding behind a wheelie bin.

WHEELIE BAD HIDING SPOT: Kingaroy Police have charged four men with drug charges following three separate incidents last week including a 36-year-old man who attempted to avoid police by hiding behind a wheelie bin.

OFFICERS from the Kingaroy Police were able to intercept four men and charge them with drug-related offences last week, including one alleged culprit who attempted to lead the police on a game of hide and seek.

On Sunday, May 17 at 1.45am police observed a man allegedly acting suspiciously on a pushbike in Doonkuna St in Kingaroy.

Police followed the man into Gooyong St where he allegedly tried to hide behind a wheelie bin.

Police spoke with the 36-year-old bike rider who was allegedly found to be in possession of marijuana and drug utensils.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 27, charged with failing to dispose of a syringe and possessing a dangerous drug.

Earlier that week on Thursday, May 14 at 11.30pm police had occasion to speak with a 25-year-old Tiaro man while on Edwards St.

The man was allegedly found to be in possession of a small quantity of ice (amphetamine).

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on September 7, charged with possession of a dangerous drug.

The following day on Friday, May 15 at 2.15pm police intercepted a Holden sedan on Youngman St being driven by a 49-year-old Tarong man.

Inquiries allegedly revealed the man’s drivers licence was suspended.

A search of the vehicle also allegedly resulted in the location of a small quantity of cannabis as well as drug utensils possessed by the driver and his passenger; a 35-year-old man from Grays Gate.

Both men will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court charged with possession of a dangerous drug and drug utensils.