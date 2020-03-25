Bindi Irwin ties knot ahead of virus ban

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell have decided to get married today ahead of strict coronavirus measures kicking off at midnight tonight.

The couple's wedding is being live-streamed on 7 News Queensland now at Australia Zoo, with a small handful of guests seen at the site via drone footage.

The surprise nuptials come after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Tuesday that weddings would be restricted to no more than five guests as part of a list of social restrictions put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Bindi Irwin was engaged to boyfriend Chandler Powell last July after he proposed on her 21st birthday at her favourite location in Australia Zoo.

Bindi posted the happy news on Instagram, sharing a photo of her stunning engagement ring.

Bindi's wedding preparations this afternoon

"July 24th 2019. On my birthday I said 'yes' and 'forever' to the love of my life," she captioned a photo of the couple.

"Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness."

While some of the wildlife icon's fans posted messages wishing the star well on her big day, others slammed the move as "irresponsible".

In early footage of the event, guests can be seen huddling close together, ignoring social distancing rules.

"This is not cool. Putting other people's lives at risk for her own happiness. Not cool. So not cool," one man on Twitter said.

"I'm not the best at visualising distances, but those people crowding around Bindi Irwin are definitely not 1.5 metres apart," another pointed out.

"This gathering of people is irresponsible," one simply added.

Originally published as Bindi Irwin tying knot ahead of virus ban