Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TARGETING WEEDS: Farmers are invited to come along and find out more at the biosecurity workshop. (Photo: FILE)
TARGETING WEEDS: Farmers are invited to come along and find out more at the biosecurity workshop. (Photo: FILE)
News

Biosecurity risks workshop: preventing weed seeds

Jessica Mcgrath
10th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FARM owners are invited to find out more about biosecurity risks in an upcoming workshop.

How to prevent weed seed introduction and spread on your property will be discussed at the weed seed hygiene workshop on Wednesday, March 25 at the Wondai Town Hall.

The event will be presented by Belinda Callanan from TH9 outdoor Services and run by the South Burnett Regional council and the Wide Bay Burnett Regional Organisation of Councils.

The workshop will cover identifying weeds, where to find identification resources, managing weed seed risks in fodder and how to incorporate weed hygiene practices into on-farm practices.

It will also discuss how to undertake vehicle and machinery clean downs, including a range of cheap and effective options.

The workshop will run from 9am to 3pm at the Wondai Town Hall on March 25.

RSVP to Josh Dyke on 0488 953 844 by 4pm on Monday, March 23.

biosecurity risks the south burnett regional council workshops
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council reserves to have prescribed burns

        premium_icon Council reserves to have prescribed burns

        Council News Prescribed burns will be undertaken within South Burnett Regional Council reserves until August.

        VISION: Argent a woodchip short of grand final birth

        premium_icon VISION: Argent a woodchip short of grand final birth

        Sport A 24-year-old Blackbutt resident has finished in third place at the Stihl...

        Kingaroy hospital builder fined for safety breaches

        premium_icon Kingaroy hospital builder fined for safety breaches

        News The company has been issued with three improvement notices and one enforcement...

        SB U12’s hit Wide Bay Championship for six

        premium_icon SB U12’s hit Wide Bay Championship for six

        Cricket The South Burnett U12’s cricket team put on a masterclass over the weekend to take...