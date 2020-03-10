Biosecurity risks workshop: preventing weed seeds

TARGETING WEEDS: Farmers are invited to come along and find out more at the biosecurity workshop. (Photo: FILE)

TARGETING WEEDS: Farmers are invited to come along and find out more at the biosecurity workshop. (Photo: FILE)

FARM owners are invited to find out more about biosecurity risks in an upcoming workshop.

How to prevent weed seed introduction and spread on your property will be discussed at the weed seed hygiene workshop on Wednesday, March 25 at the Wondai Town Hall.

The event will be presented by Belinda Callanan from TH9 outdoor Services and run by the South Burnett Regional council and the Wide Bay Burnett Regional Organisation of Councils.

The workshop will cover identifying weeds, where to find identification resources, managing weed seed risks in fodder and how to incorporate weed hygiene practices into on-farm practices.

It will also discuss how to undertake vehicle and machinery clean downs, including a range of cheap and effective options.

The workshop will run from 9am to 3pm at the Wondai Town Hall on March 25.

RSVP to Josh Dyke on 0488 953 844 by 4pm on Monday, March 23.