Biting, spitting, hair-pulling abuser gets punishment

A man verbally abused a woman, spat in her face, pulled her by the hair across a room and smashed her car windscreen.

A 24-year-old Logan man has pleaded guilty in Beenleigh Magistrates Court to eight offences, including a shocking instance of domestic violence where, angered by the fact he was woken by children screaming, he became verbally and physically abusive.

Bethania man Conor William Innes, 24, was charged with contravening a domestic violence order and wilful damage following his disgraceful actions on July 21 this year at his residence.

The court heard Innes verbally abused the woman after he was woken, telling her to "f*** up", before he spat in her face, bit her, dragged her by the hair into the kitchen, and smashed her car windscreen to prevent her leaving his property.

Bethania DV abuser Conor William Innes, 24. Picture: Facebook.

He also called the woman's mum, whose residence she was attempting to escape to, a "slut".

Innes also committed a variety of other offences, including public nuisance at Beenleigh Railway Station, shoplifting groceries, stealing alcohol on multiple occasions, and failing to give his name and address to police.

The court heard when Innes had the confrontation at the railway station with police, he gleefully informed them any fines would just go "straight to his SPER account" and called an officer a "faggot".

His SPER debt stands at more than $7000.

The court heard some of Innes' offending occurred while he was on 12 months' probation, which ended on May 30.

Innes has previously been sentenced to probation, community service, intensive correction orders and parole.

Innes, a father of three, had a "deplorable" criminal history, Magistrate Michael O'Driscoll opined.

He sentenced Innes to 12 months' imprisonment with immediate court-ordered parole, fined him $600, and ordered him to pay about $250 restitution for his thefts.

Convictions were automatically recorded.

